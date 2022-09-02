EnerDel to Display iEGO Pack at The Battery Show North America

NOVI, Mich., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EnerDel, a leading Li-ion battery pack manufacturer will display the next generation iEGO pack and greet customers at the Battery Show North America! The Battery Show presents the latest on advanced battery technology for a variety of electric and hybrid products. Meet the EnerDel Team at the show in the Pearl Meeting Room at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI on September 13th and 14th from 9:15am to 4:30pm (EST).

Our NEW company logo (PRNewswire)

The latest chapter in EnerDel's long history is new ownership by Mr. Paul Herbert. We are now an American-owned company with a new leadership team members who will be in attendance at the Show to highlight our new products and operations.

Learn more about the new EnerDel by attending Kev Adjemian's (EnerDel CSO) talk on the New Beginnings at EnerDel. The speech will take place in the Gold Ballroom at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, MI on September 15th at 2pm (EST).

The iEGO Pack is the next gen pack answer for flexible configurations and state of the art battery management system controls! It is well suited for customers wanting custom pack configurations, used in many applications, like mining, agriculture, construction, industrial lift, micro-grid, specialty transportation, and marine.

Be sure to check out EnerDel's new website at www.enerdel.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EnerDel