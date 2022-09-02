American Outdoor Brands to Present at CL King, Lake Street Conferences

COLUMBIA, Mo., Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT), an industry leading provider of products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts, today announced that the company will participate in the CL King's Best Ideas Conference (Virtual Event) on Monday, September 12th. The company will also participate in the Lake Street 6th Annual Best Ideas Growth Big 6 Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 14th. Management is scheduled to meet with investors in one-on-one and group meetings at both events.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ Global Select: AOUT) is an industry leading provider of outdoor products and accessories, including hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products, for rugged outdoor enthusiasts. The company produces innovative, top quality products under its brands BOG®; BUBBA®; Caldwell®; Crimson Trace®; Frankford Arsenal®; Grilla Grills®; Hooyman®; Imperial®; LaserLyte®; Lockdown®; MEAT!; Old Timer®; Schrade®; Tipton®; Uncle Henry®; ust®; and Wheeler®. For more information about all the brands and products from American Outdoor Brands, Inc., visit www.aob.com.

