PreIPO Corporation™️ Executes Milestone Agreement with Umergence, a U.S.-based FINRA Broker-Dealer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreIPO Corporation™️ has partnered with Umergence, a U.S.- based FINRA Broker Dealer to help guide roadmap execution of its proprietary PreIPO-as-as-Serviceä platform at www.preipo.com.

Umergence is a premier broker dealer placement agent specializing in private placements and alternative investments. Their representatives focus on institutional capital placements, M&A advisory, early to late-stage direct investments, and late-stage strategic opportunities. The collective experience of the Umergence team has been instrumental in helping place capital domestically and abroad.

PreIPO.com™️ is singularly dedicated to comprehensively disrupt, scale and democratize the Primary and Secondary Markets with its suite of proprietary platforms; including: PreIPO-as-a-Service™, Diligence-as-a-Service™ and PreIPO Intelli™, which are either powered by AI and ML or were developed to be powered by comprehensive Web3 technologies featuring Blockchain and the Tokenization of securities. "On behalf of the entire PreIPO Corp.™ company we are extremely proud to have achieved a major milestone event by partnering with Umergence, a prestigious broker/dealer, known for its broker/dealer-as-a-service platform, to lay a foundation for PreIPO Corp.™ to bring pre-IPO deal flow to our proprietary platform," said David Grzan, Executive Chairman and CEO.

"This Agreement with PreIPO Corporation™️ reflects our desire to collaborate with companies that share our vision of broadening access to alternative investments and doing so with conscientiousness and integrity. PreIPO's technology is forward-thinking, and their innovative platform has immense potential for private market allocators," said David Logan, CEO and Principal of Umergence.

About PreIPO Corporation™️

PreIPO Corp.™ is a financial technology company specializing in actively participating in private market securities transactions for qualified investors, sellers, issuers, and financial institutions through its vertically integrated ecosystem of 'licensable while-labeled' SaaS offerings designed especially for broker/dealers. As a pioneer in digitally distributed financial systems, PreIPO™ is deploying its proprietary PreIPO-as-a-Service Platform™. We are also pleased to offer PreIPO INTELLI™, this program will condense hours and days of internal research into easily digestible and actionable insights for qualified investors. Visit our website www.preipo.com.

About UMERGENCE

Founded in 2015, UMERGENCE is a broker/dealer registered with FINRA/SIPC. UMERGENCE is trusted partner to accredited and institutional investors, helping them navigate the opacity of alternative investing and private capital markets. The company's mission is to provide clients the highest quality deal flow and bespoke service to meet changing needs and mandates. For more information about UMERGENCE, please visit its website at www.Umergence.com.

Financial institutions interested in obtaining a white-labeled version of the PreIPO Platform should contact info@preipo.com or visit www.preipo.com.

