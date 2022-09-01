LFA Machines Announces Achievement of ISO 22000 Certification

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LFA Machines , a leading global provider of tableting and encapsulation products and services for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries, today announces that they have successfully earned a certificate under ISO 22000:2018 for their Food Safety Management System at their U.S. office and warehouse in Fort Worth, Texas. The same facilities earlier this year in May have also recently been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 quality management system certification .

LFA Machines receives ISO 22000:2018 food safety certification for their Fort Worth warehouse. (PRNewswire)

The Food Safety Management System currently in use by LFA Machines consists of the production (mixing, packing, storage, and shipping) of two products at their Fort Worth warehouse: dry powder excipients into food grade packaging and empty capsules into plastic containers and food grade packaging. To attain the certification, LFA Machines has specifically adapted their Food Safety Management System according to the standards found in ISO 22000:2018, while also consistently implementing, maintaining, and updating it. "At LFA we are always striving to improve our standards," said Richard Sanderson, Chief Technology Officer of LFA Machines. "We wanted to reassure the businesses that we are partnering with that we also hold ourselves to the highest possible standards and that we are doing everything to ensure they have a safe supply chain."

"I am so proud of what the team at LFA Machines has achieved!" said Alastair Sanderson, Chief Operating Officer of LFA Machines. "We are definitely one of the smaller companies that has achieved the ISO 22000 certification. I feel like this really exemplifies our team's consistent commitment to bettering ourselves. I am hoping that with this we will be able to grow our business by serving a wider part of the manufacturing community."

Created by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), the goal of ISO 22000:2018 is to prevent the consequences of unsafe food by helping organizations identify and control food safety hazards. The standards developed in ISO 22000 dictate what organizations should do in order to demonstrate their ability to control any potential food safety hazards throughout the entire food chain.

"LFA Machines achieving ISO 22000:2018 certification shows that as a company we put food safety as a top priority," said Charles Verner, Food Safety Manager at LFA Machines. "By utilizing the framework provided by the standard in improving and measuring our own systems, we are able to provide the safest product we can for our customers, no matter where they find themselves on the supply chain."

For more information about LFA Machines' products and services, please visit lfamachines.com .

About LFA Machines

LFA Machines, a global leader in the supplements industry, is recognized as an all-in-one provider of tableting and encapsulation of supplements and confectionery for small and mid-sized manufacturing operations. Serving customers worldwide in four countries, in 11 languages, across three complete websites with multiple currencies (LFAMachines.com, LFATabletpresses.com, LFACapsulefillers.com), LFA features a broad assortment of products and customer support representatives. LFA Machines' customers can expect 100% genuine products that are fully traceable and certified. To help speed customers' time to market, LFA Machines hosts an extensive library of technical materials, including hundreds of technical resources, how-to videos, articles, product specifications, and user manuals. LFA was founded in 2009 in the United Kingdom and today offers worldwide support to provide best-in-class service and ships from its corporate office and 65,000-square-foot distribution facility in Fort Worth, Texas. For more information, visit lfamachines.com .

