The Honey Saves Hives Program Educates on the Importance of Honey Bees this National Honey Month

Consumers can contribute to the wellbeing of honey bees by purchasing honey and made-with-honey products from participating partners Justin's, Mary's Gone Crackers, TEAKOE, This Saves Lives, Sprecher Brewery and Tillamook Country Smoker this September and beyond

ERIE, Colo., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Honey Board is celebrating National Honey Month this September with its "Honey Saves Hives" educational program aimed to bring awareness to the importance of honey bees and their crucial role in our ecosystem and global food supply.

Honey is an all-natural sweetener crafted in nature exclusively by honey bees. In addition to producing the delicious honey we know and love, honey bees are also responsible for one-third of the foods we eat, pollinating more than 90 crops, including foods like fruits, nuts, vegetables and seeds.

This year, the National Honey Board is partnering with TV host, food reporter, and lifestyle influencer, Brandi Milloy and influencer Joshua Snyder to drive awareness of the Honey Saves Hives program. Throughout the month, they'll share more about the importance of purchasing honey and products made with honey to support honey bees.

"Honey Saves Hives is dedicated to sharing more about the magical honey making process, and the impact honey bees have on the fruits and vegetables my family enjoys on a weekly basis," said Brandi Milloy. "I am thrilled to raise awareness as a proud advocate for honey bees by incorporating honey in my routines in whatever ways I can. I encourage others to do the same to support these incredible creatures and the beekeepers that work hard to take care of them."

As part of its Honey Saves Hives program, the National Honey Board is partnering with a variety of food and beverage brands that are dedicated to protecting honey bees and educating consumers on the ways we can help the honey bee population, and thus, our broader ecosystem. Partners include Justin's, Mary's Gone Crackers, TEAKOE, This Saves Lives, Sprecher Brewery and Tillamook Country Smoker, all of whom will be actively sharing educational tips to help honey bees on their various channels. Consumers are encouraged to participate by purchasing honey and made-with-honey products from these partners at retail stores nationwide to make a positive impact.

"The National Honey Board is proud of our ongoing commitment to bee health research," said Margaret Lombard, Chief Executive Officer, National Honey Board. "Along with our partner, Project Apis m., we have donated more than 4 million dollars to honey bee research to help ensure the future health and wellbeing of honey bees."

For more information on the Honey Saves Hives program and how to help honey bees all year long, visit http://honeysaveshives.com/.

About National Honey Board

The National Honey Board (NHB) is an industry-funded agriculture promotion group that works to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey and honey products through research, marketing and promotional programs. The Board's work, funded by an assessment on domestic and imported honey, is designed to increase the awareness and usage of honey by consumers, the foodservice industry and food manufacturers. The ten-member-Board, appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, represents producers (beekeepers), packers, importers, and a marketing cooperative. For more information, visit www.honey.com.

