BETTER THAN SEX GIVES THEIR RED VELVET CHEESECAKE A SEDUCTIVE MAKEOVER

KEY WEST, Fla., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant is ready to seduce your senses with the launch of their enhanced Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake. The brand that reimagined intimate dining with desserts being the main event will be serving up their newest version of the red velvet cheesecake starting on Thursday, September 8, 2022. The cheesecake will be available at all six Better Than Sex locations.

"We are ecstatic to introduce a newer version of our Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake with its silky and sensual texture," said Len Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of Better Than Sex. "We've massaged the recipe for this creamy cheesecake that we're sure will delight the senses and is one that guests can indulge in with that special person or persons."

At Better Than Sex, size matters. The newest version of the Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake takes cheesecake with considerable girth and lays it on top of a seductively dark chocolate cookie crust. The cheesecake is covered in a silky chocolate frosting and a tease of strawberry that will tantalize your senses.

Better Than Sex restaurants invite guests to an intimate ambiance with their dimly lit dining rooms. Their tables generally accommodate two to four guests to keep the experience cozy. The dessert restaurant offers private booths and tables that are enclosed on three sides. Throughout the dining room, guests can feast their eyes on lovers' art, partial nude profiles, and other sophisticated-sexy décor that spur on romantic dining experiences for every sense.

In addition to their sensual desserts, Better Than Sex is known for their signature chocolate & caramel rimmed drinks, allowing you to lick and sip. All locations feature wine and beer with four locations offering spirits. For those who want to be sweet and sexy at home, all locations offer third-party delivery. Menus may vary by location.

Better Than Sex - A Dessert Restaurant was conceived in Key West, FL by husband and wife duo Len and Dani Johnson. What started as a desire for dessert and a passion for baking has turned into a franchise with locations in Greenville, SC; Key West, FL; Los Angeles; Nashville, TN; Orlando, FL; Savannah, GA; and Plano, TX. The brand serves up desserts and beverages with a little naughty on the side.

Better Than Sex – A Dessert Restaurant offers an intimate speak-easy atmosphere and caters to date-nights for a mature audience.

In 2022, Better Than Sex's Blueberry Birthday Suit was an Editor's Pick for "Best Sandwiches" by Restaurant Hospitality.

