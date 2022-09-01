Air Products to Showcase Energy Transition Solutions, Low- and Zero-Carbon Hydrogen and Liquefied Natural Gas, Membrane Solutions and Turbomachinery at Gastech | Gastech Hydrogen Exhibition and Conference in Milan, Italy

Air Products' Chief Operating Officer to Discuss Hydrogen's Key Role in the Energy Transition during Strategic Conference Session

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Products' (NYSE:APD) Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Samir J. Serhan, will discuss hydrogen's key role in the energy transition and significant investments made by the Company to generate a cleaner future during a strategic conference session titled "Hydrogen: From Concept to Reality" at the Gastech | Gastech Hydrogen Conference and Exhibition from September 5-8 at Fiera Milano in Milan, Italy.

"If the world is to meet its sustainability goals, hydrogen must be part of the solution. Working in partnership, we are creating a world where hydrogen and fuel cell technology will play a central role in decarbonizing heavy-duty vehicles and industry," said Dr. Serhan. "The journey is well underway, and Air Products has already committed $11 billion to world-scale projects to grow the low- and zero-carbon hydrogen economy and expects to commit at least an additional $4 billion through 2027." The strategic conference session, which also will include additional leaders from industry, government, finance and technology, is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Central European Summer Time (CEST)/4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 6.

Continuing the conversation on the importance of hydrogen in the energy transition, Ahmed Hababou, Air Products' Vice President, Green Hydrogen, Business Development, will take part in a panel discussion titled "Offtake and upscale: Building a launchpad for the Hydrogen Economy" at 11:45 a.m. CEST/5:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 6. That panel discussion will focus on the practicalities of hydrogen offtake and upscale and discuss a range of issues, including evolving project funding models and which market sectors provide the most growth potential for hydrogen.

Air Products' industry specialists also will be on hand at Gastech at Air Products' booth in Hall 13, Space L21, to share information on a wide range of products and technologies for low- and zero-carbon hydrogen, liquefied natural gas (LNG), membrane solutions and turbomachinery.

Air Products areas of expertise include:

Low- and Zero-Carbon Hydrogen: With over 60 years of global hydrogen experience, Air Products is the world leader in the production of gray hydrogen, and works across all facets of the hydrogen value chain, including production, liquefaction, transport, storage and refueling applications.

The Company has made significant investments in several hydrogen megaprojects around the world as part of its growth strategy to be the leader in the production of green hydrogen based on renewable resources and blue hydrogen, which is the production of hydrogen from hydrocarbons combined with carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture. Projects include a mega-scale blue hydrogen complex in Louisiana and a world-scale green hydrogen and green ammonia project in NEOM, Saudi Arabia that will provide green hydrogen for global transportation markets and support the energy transition.

LNG: The majority of total worldwide LNG is produced with Air Products' technology. In support of the LNG industry, Air Products provides process technologies and key equipment for the natural gas liquefaction process for large export plants, small and mid-sized LNG plants, floating LNG plants and LNG peak shavers. Upstream, Air Products provides both nitrogen and natural gas dehydration membrane systems for offshore platforms. Downstream, Air Products provides membrane nitrogen generators for LNG carriers and land-based membrane and cryogenic nitrogen systems for LNG import terminals and baseload LNG plants.

Membrane Solutions: Air Products Membrane Solutions specializes in the development of hollow fiber membrane separators and systems for onsite gas generation. Air Products designs, engineers, manufactures and markets a full portfolio of PRISM® Membrane Separators, Marine Systems and Engineered-to-Order Systems to protect lives and goods at sea, on land and in the air, create more sustainable energy sources and raise productivity across a variety of industries and applications.

Turbomachinery: Specialists from Rotoflow, an Air Products' business, will also be at Air Products' booth to discuss turbomachinery needs. Rotoflow works with Air Products' LNG equipment and cycle experts to provide seamless product development and optimal liquefier performance for end users. Rotoflow is one of the industry's most trusted names in turbomachinery and has been designing, building and operating turbomachinery for over 125 combined years, resulting in superior equipment performance, reliability, safety and value.

In addition to the strategic conference sessions and booth customer interaction, Air Products industry experts also will take part in two technical presentations during Gastech:

Liquefaction Design: Chris Ott , Senior Process Engineering Associate at Air Products will present a paper titled "Turning LNG Greener; LNG Liquefaction Using Electric Drive," which discusses the benefits of using electric motors to power refrigerant compressors (vs. steam or gas turbines) in natural gas liquefaction. The presentation will be at 9 a.m. CEST /3 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 6 .

Carbon Footprint Reduction in Liquefaction of Natural Gas Feeds Containing Hydrogen: Mark Roberts , Senior Research Associate at Air Products, will present a paper titled "Liquefaction of Natural Gas Feeds Containing Hydrogen," which discusses the technical challenges of liquefying natural gas that contains hydrogen. As many countries consider blending green hydrogen into natural gas pipelines, this paper answers many questions LNG plant owners have about the effect this will have on production. The presentation will be at 11 a.m. CEST /5 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 6 .

To learn more about all of Air Products' activities at Gastech, visit https://www.airproducts.com/gastech2022.

About Air Products

Air Products (NYSE:APD) is a world-leading industrial gases company in operation for over 80 years. Focused on serving energy, environment and emerging markets, the Company provides essential industrial gases, related equipment and applications expertise to customers in dozens of industries, including refining, chemical, metals, electronics, manufacturing and food and beverage. Air Products is also the global leader in the supply of liquefied natural gas process technology and equipment. The Company develops, engineers, builds, owns and operates some of the world's largest industrial gas projects, including: gasification projects that sustainably convert abundant natural resources into syngas for the production of high-value power, fuels and chemicals; carbon capture projects; and world-scale low- and zero-carbon hydrogen projects supporting global transportation and the energy transition.

The Company had fiscal 2021 sales of $10.3 billion from operations in over 50 countries and has a current market capitalization of more than $55 billion. More than 20,000 passionate, talented and committed employees from diverse backgrounds are driven by Air Products' higher purpose to create innovative solutions that benefit the environment, enhance sustainability and address the challenges facing customers, communities and the world. For more information, visit www.airproducts.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

