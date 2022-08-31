Throwing Dudes - Putting Their Best Selves into the Universe

Throwing Dudes - Putting Their Best Selves into the Universe

TORONTO, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A revolutionary PFP NFT called Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is launching in the Fall or Winter 2023. 10,000 Avatar NFTs will be available. TDSC features next level art, astonishing rarity, and a ground-breaking road map. Click here to join the waitlist.

Throwing Dudes Live the Creatively Inspired Life

Gyro Plasmic (pseudonym), Founder of TDSC says; "Our Throwing Dudes are not just athletes, they are pursuing many creative interests so that their lives are full and vigorous and likewise they put their best selves into the universe. They lose themselves in their passions. They know to maintain higher states of being. They need to be grateful and of service to others. Throwing Dudes live the creatively inspired life. https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Our Throwing Dudes' Best Self Means Living the Creatively Inspired Life

For a Dude's happy life, it is key to maintain higher level states of being. Fundamental to this, our Dudes have; a creative approach to everything, an orientation of continual gratitude, and are always of service to others.

Over 650 Traits

We discovered how to create different gender identities within our universe of Dudes. Our Throwing Dudes will be he/him, she/her, and they/them. With over 75 throwing objects, rarity is deeper versus the other Profile Avatar NFT projects. Join our waitlist.

Bringing The Representation of Action to Profile Avatar NFTs

We cover a wide variety of other throwing sports. Since our Dudes are from across our Universe, some of their capabilities go way beyond just throwing mere earthly objects and include galactic and even mythical throwing. Click for TDSC waitlist.

Long Term Orientation Towards Roadmap

We are in it for the long haul and as TDCS gets resourced through revenue, we plan to introduce many benefits to the Throwing Dude Space Camp membership, which may include: our 57 planets digital art reveal, exclusive member merchandise, space camping festival under our aurora borealis, release of space camp song anthem and more. TDSC will push the boundaries of what is possible for an avatar profile NFT.

NFT Profile Avatar Dudes Arriving Soon

Click here to join the Throwing Dude's waitlist.

https://throwingdudespacecamp.com/

Throwing Dude Space Camp (TDSC) is owned and operated by QaQaQ Inc.

Throwing Dude Space Camp logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Throwing Dude Space Camp