Johnson Becker, PLLC Files the First Known Lawsuit Against the Manufacturer of Tepezza Alleging Hearing Loss

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of product liability cases.

Tepezza was supposed to be a groundbreaking drug treatment for a vexing eye disorder. One recipient of the drug intended to treat problems with one of his senses alleges it instead caused permanent damage to another.

In a lawsuit filed on August 25, David Weibel alleges his use of Tepezza for thyroid eye disease was the cause of permanent hearing loss. Weibel's lawsuit alleges Horizon Pharmaceuticals Inc. failed to warn him or his doctors that the medication could cause hearing loss and/or tinnitus, according to the Complaint in Weibel's lawsuit.

Weibel received infusions of Tepezza from June 2020 through September 2020, beginning his course of the drug less than six months after its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

According to the Complaint, clinical testing submitted to the FDA for Tepezza consisted of just two trials, with only 84 patients taking the brand-new compound. Reports of hearing loss in the trials were represented as "temporary and generally of limited duration."

A subsequent study, documenting usage after Tepezza had hit the market and capturing the experience of thousands of patients, found 10 percent of recipients reported either hearing loss, tinnitus, or both. Meanwhile, numerous studies conducted by doctors dating back to August 2021 have discussed the association of those side effects with the use of Tepezzaa.

Horizon Pharmaceuticals "willfully, wantonly and intentionally conspired, and acted in concert, to ignore relevant safety concerns and to deliberately not study the safety and efficacy of Tepezza," according to the Complaint. As a result of the corporation's negligence, Weibel suffered physical pain, mental anguish, medical expenses, and a diminished quality of life.

The suit is filed by Timothy Becker and Stacy Hauer. Timothy Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

