HELLO, AVELO! Avelo Airlines Lands in Binghamton with Two Nonstop Routes to The Sunshine State

Fly BING with introductory one-way fares to Orlando and Fort Myers start at $79

BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines announced today it will begin serving Binghamton, New York this fall with exclusive nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers. When service begins November 16, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York's Southern Tier to The Sunshine State.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines) (PRNewswire)

Introductory one-way fares between Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM) and Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) start at $79*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "Binghamton – say hello to Avelo! We're excited to add Binghamton as our first New York destination to Avelo's U.S. network. Traveling to The Sunshine State is now more affordable and easier than ever. Southern Tier residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations — Orlando and Florida's majestic Gulf Coast. Say hello to convenient and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long and expensive gas-guzzling drives to those other distant New York airports."

Greater Binghamton Airport's Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner, C.M. said, "Service to Florida is something our community has requested for over 20 years. Our partnership with Avelo not only addresses that need but lays the foundation for successful service for years to come. A lot of hard work went into this announcement, and we are humbled and grateful for Avelo's faith in our community. We are excited for the opportunity to fill airplanes year-round to Florida with Avelo."

New York Senator Charles Schumer said, "It is my honor to welcome Avelo to New York with Binghamton as their first hub. I know they will see what I've long-known: the Southern Tier is ready for take-off. I have relentlessly fought to deliver millions in funding to accelerate the Greater Binghamton Airport's modernization– and with this new service the fruits of that labor are taking flight. The sky is the limit for Binghamton's future!"

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, "Bringing new passenger air service to BGM has been a goal of my administration from Day One. With low fares, convenience, and destinations our residents have wanted for a long time, it's a great time to Fly BGM! I'd like to thank Avelo for its commitment to Broome County, as well as all our partners who helped make this happen."

Chairman & 5th District Broome County Legislator Dan J. Reynolds said, "We've been working very hard to obtain additional air service at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Residents are eager to have a direct flight option to Florida, and we're excited that Avelo Airlines is able to provide this service to our community."

The new routes will operate twice weekly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.



Route Departs Arrives Fort Myers Special Inaugural Flight: Nov. 16 (Wed.) BGM-RSW 1:45 p.m. 4:50 p.m.

RSW-BGM 9:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m. Effective Nov. 19 (Wed. & Sat.) BGM-RSW 12:30 p.m. 3:35 p.m.

RSW-BGM 9:00 a.m. 11:45 a.m. Orlando Effective Nov. 16 (Wed. and Sat.) BGM-MCO 8:55 p.m. 11:45 p.m.

MCO-BGM 5:30 p.m. 8:05 p.m.

Two Nonstop Fun-in-the-Sun Destinations:

Fort Myers – Immerse Yourself in the Beauty of Florida's Gulf Coast

Nestled along Southwest Florida's clear turquoise Gulf Coast waters is the town of Fort Myers. Good days come naturally here with Fort Myers' secluded white sand beaches and relaxing waterfront resorts that nurture a sense of casual sophistication. Visitors can sway from shopping Fort Myers' charming boutiques, to indulging in world-class dining, to enjoying a barefoot sunset stroll on the beach. It's been well over a century since Thomas Edison settled in "The City of Palms" — yet the community still generates an exciting energy that attracts visitors from around the world. Fort Myers promises endless ways to enjoy a romantic getaway or an activity-packed fun-in-the-sun family retreat.

Orlando: Theme Park Capital of the World

Wonder awaits in Orlando with endless excitement and unforgettable adventures. Whether it's a trip for families, couples, single travelers or a group of friends, Orlando is the perfect destination that ensures a memorable vacation filled with unique experiences for every visitor. While Orlando is known as the Theme Park Capital of the World for its incredible parks and attractions, there's so much more to enjoy. The destination is also home to sizzling nightlife and a vibrant entertainment scene, craft breweries, wineries, professional sports teams and so much more.

America's Affordable and Convenient Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown more than one million Customers on more than 8,500 flights.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at BGM. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

With the addition of BGM, Avelo now serves 31 destinations across the U.S. The airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with a faster and simpler travel experience, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines with a year-to-date flight cancellation rate of 1% and a year-to-date checked bag handling performance rate of .09 mishandled bags per 100 bags.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's "One Crew" value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 31 popular destinations across the U.S., including its three bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). Avelo Airlines is also home to "Free Ticket Tuesdays" – to learn more, follow Avelo on Instagram at @AveloAir. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

Media Contacts:

Avelo Airlines

Courtney Goff

CGoff@AveloAir.com

*One-way introductory fares include government taxes and fees. The very low one-way fares start at $79 for travel booked by September 7, 2022, for travel completed by April 30, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Avelo Airlines