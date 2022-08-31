ARCADE PUBLISHING ACQUIRES NEW JOYCE MAYNARD NOVEL

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade Publishing, an imprint of Skyhorse Publishers, Inc., announced today that it has acquired World English rights to a novel, THE BIRD HOTEL, by New York Times bestselling author and journalist, Joyce Maynard. The deal was negotiated by Mark Gompertz, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Skyhorse Publishers, and Laurie Fox at the Linda Chester Literary Agency.

"Joyce Maynard is a bold and extraordinary storyteller," states Tony Lyons, the President and Founder of Skyhorse Publishing. "It is a great honor to publish her."

Jeanette Seaver, co-founder of Arcade, adds, "Joyce Maynard is an immensely talented writer, whose work I greatly admire. The Bird Hotel is a welcome gem on Arcade's list."

THE BIRD HOTEL is a big sweeping story spanning four decades narrated by an American woman escaping her tragic past in a small Central American village. It follows the gradual reclamation of her life through her experiences as an unlikely hotel owner and the many people she meets on her journey.

"Fifty years ago I read Joyce Maynard's ground-breaking essay, 'An Eighteen-Year-Old Looks Back on Life' in The New York Times Magazine and I became a huge fan," states Gompertz. "To work with her now is a career highlight."

Maynard is the author of nineteen acclaimed books including the novels TO DIE FOR and LABOR DAY, both made into motion pictures, and more recently, COUNT THE WAYS. Dramatic Rights to THE BIRD HOTEL are represented by Judi Farkas. Whitney Lee of The Fielding Agency is representing translation rights.

"As I approach the 50th anniversary of the publication of my first book, in May of 1973, I'm thrilled to be working with a publisher whose commitment to keeping a diverse range of voices alive in the conversation remains unbowed," states Maynard. "I look forward to bringing a new story out into the world, exploring a landscape and a set of characters very different from those I've explored in my long career, until now."

THE BIRD HOTEL will be published May, 2023.

About Arcade Publishing

Arcade was founded in 1988 by Richard and Jeannette Seaver as an independent trade publishing company. In 2010, Arcade was acquired by Skyhorse Publishing and relaunched in 2011 as an imprint that continues to discover, publish, and promote new and brilliant voices in fiction and literary nonfiction from the US and around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/arcade-publishing/.

