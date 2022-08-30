SiliconBrite Technologies Inc. announces a new partnership with global semiconductor and electronic component distributor Mouser Electronics.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SiliconBrite Technologies Inc. announces an exciting new global partnership with leading global distributor of semiconductors and electronic components Mouser Electronics.

SiliconBrite Technologies Inc. announces partnership with global semiconductor component distributor Mouser Electronics.

"SiliconBrite is excited to partner with Mouser Electronics to expand our global outreach, and together with Mouser, will further enable our product portfolio to boost end-product quality in industrial and consumer applications," says SiliconBrite's CEO and Co-founder, Barr Karagozlu. "Partnering with Mouser, we will also be able to increase support for a global outreach of customers."

Mouser will distribute SiliconBrite Technologies' SBT300x portfolio, which includes the company's newest product, the SBT3000 Smart and Autonomous Power Line AC Switch Controller, which replaces 23 distinct ICs with a single IC. Patent-pending, advanced active-control technology of the SBT300x family includes a unique architecture that automatically identifies AC overvoltage and undervoltage problems. It isolates the power line from the load in a safe manner until the AC input voltage returns to normal levels.

"We're very excited to add SiliconBrite Technologies' world-class semiconductor solutions to our line card," said Kristin Schuetter, Vice President, Supplier Management for Mouser Electronics. "We look forward to our business partnership to expand SiliconBrite's global customer base and revenue through our e-commerce expertise and exceptional customer service."

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component global distributor focused on New Product Introductions from leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, www.mouser.com, features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser's 27 support locations worldwide provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. Mouser ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. https://www.mouser.com.

About SiliconBrite Technologies Inc.

SiliconBrite Technologies Inc., a member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance, was founded in 2018 as a global fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions provider. Delivering innovative, unique solutions while creating value through a focused system approach and expertise in semiconductor design, product development, marketing, applications, and sales. www.siliconbrite.com

