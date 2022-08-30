Riordan Clinic Offers Opportunity to Check Your Health

-- Semi-Annual Event Marks 30th Anniversary --

WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riordan Clinic's semi-annual lab testing event is celebrating its 30th year with this September's Check Your Health event. Appointments are being accepted now, and lab draws to check your nutrient levels will be scheduled on weekdays from September 12th-23rd at all three Riordan Clinic locations in Wichita, Hays, and Overland Park.

Five deeply discounted lab profiles are being offered through the Bio-Center Laboratory to help participants identify potential nutrient deficiencies, which may contribute to a variety of diseases. Participants will have the opportunity to schedule a complimentary follow-up appointment with a clinic provider to discuss test results. The cost of the lab profiles ranges from $405 to $1,940.

The popular Lunch & Learn programs will return in person in Wichita and virtually via the clinic's social media channels. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ron Hunninghake, MD, will present "Measure to Manage – Know Your Nutrients" at noon on September 15th. Lunch will be provided at no charge. Donations to support Riordan Clinic's educational programs are welcome. Reservations are required and may be made online at https://riordanclinic.org/check-your-health/ or call 316-927-4791.

The Riordan Clinic Nutrient Store will offer a 25% discount on all supplements and other products from September 19th-23rd. Supplements can be purchased in person at any Riordan Clinic location, by phone, or online at https://store.riordanclinic.org/.

For more information about the Lab draws or to schedule an appointment, call 1-800-447-7276, ext. 1385/1302.

For more information or to place an order during the Nutrient Store supplement sale, call 1-800-447-7276, ext. 1464.

Riordan Clinic is a world-renowned, academic medical center that has been leading the world in integrative oncology and complex chronic illness care since 1975. Integrative medicine addresses the underlying cause of disease and results in customized care plans that treat the whole person. The Riordan Clinic care model has been bringing hope, healing and health to thousands in the face of hopelessness, often when all other options have been exhausted. Visit https://riordanclinic.org/ for more information.

