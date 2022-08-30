Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Announces a More Unified Brand Identity

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvista (HK:1860) subsidiary, Mintegral, today revealed an updated brand identity to better unify it with the Mobvista brand family. Since its launch in 2016, Mintegral has grown to become a top 5 global programmatic advertising platform, consistently ranking in the top 5 for user acquisition and monetization from third-party measurement platforms.

Mobvista unifies all subsidiaries (PRNewswire)

The Mintegral brand redesign aims to better reflect Mobvista's vision of providing global app developers and advertisers with a unified marketing technology ecosystem. The Mobvista family has grown rapidly in the market, with Mintegral's programmatic platform becoming an innovator in the industry.

The brand redesign comes at a time when our product offering has become more advanced, and we believe the new visual identity will better reflect Mobvista's solutions to a broader audience of mobile apps and advertisers.

"Mintegral's industry-leading user acquisition, monetization, and creative tools have helped boost the growth of countless mobile developers and advertisers," said Erick Fang, CPO of Mobvista, "Positioning the Mintegral brand identity under Mobvista will only strengthen our growth and better reflects who we are and the full-stack solutions that our clients can leverage."

Mobvista also recently announced its 2022 interim financial performance with total revenue up 48% YoY, reaching $456 million, and an adjusted EBITDA of $5.82 million, up 161.7% YoY. Mintegral's revenue is also up 82.8% YoY, reaching $410 million in H1 2022.

In addition to Mintegral, sub-brands Nativex, GameAnalytics, and Solar Engine also supported Mobvista's corporate growth objectives.

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive mobile growth.

Mobvista was founded in Guangzhou, China, in 2013 and has been listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (01860.HK) since December 2018. Currently, Mobvista has close to 1000 employees with offices in 17 cities worldwide.

Mintegral’s Programmatic AdTech Ecosystem (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mobvista