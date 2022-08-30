MIT Technology Review to host flagship EmTech event November 1-3

Online and in person on the MIT campus, exploring the tech trends poised to change the way we work and live

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review announces that its annual EmTech MIT conference will be hosted in person and online November 1-3. As the flagship event in the esteemed EmTech series, this program explores innovation, emerging technology, and global trends poised to impact the way we work and live. EmTech MIT invites some of the world's most inspiring industry leaders, researchers, and innovators to share their insights on what's probable, plausible, and possible with today's most significant technology trends.

MIT Technology Review EmTech Logo (PRNewsFoto/MIT Technology Review) (PRNewswire)

The three-day program focuses on top stories of the year, including clean energy solutions, outer space, the rise of the bioeconomy, and the multitudes of ways individuals and organizations can leverage the latest developments in global-scale technologies, artificial intelligence, and more.

The Spirit of Innovation | Solve today's biggest problems with ambitious, innovative thinking. Featuring Jack Hidary, CEO of Sandbox AQ, leading a moonshot workshop based on the Google X methodology.

Global Technology | Discover the technologies that are creating new opportunities for our planet, our bodies, and our businesses. Featuring Tara Rutley, chief scientist of Blue Origin, discussing Orbital Reef, a commercially developed, owned, and operated space station.

Humanities and the Machines | Explore the intersection of technology and humanity to learn which emerging innovations will have the biggest impact on our lives. Featuring Frank McCourt, CEO of McCourt Global, on Project Liberty, a $250 million effort to remake the ways we share information online.

Attendees will have access to mainstage presentations, thought-provoking interviews, and live Q&A sessions to explore groundbreaking research and global innovations that spark inspiration and action. The in-person experience takes place at the renowned MIT Media Lab, offering a networking-rich forum, evening receptions, and a hands-on workshop to design and develop solutions to the world's most pressing problems. All participants will have access to an online event platform for live-streamed content, videos on demand, and interactive discussions.

The EmTech MIT Presenting Partner is Kyndryl, a company designing, building, managing, and modernizing the mission-critical technology systems that the world depends on every day. For additional partnership opportunities, please contact Andrew Hendler at andrew.hendler@technologyreview.com.

For full conference details, registration, and partnership opportunities, visit emtechmit.com.

Media who would like to cover the event should reach out to press@technologyreview.com to learn more about obtaining press credentials.

