Limited-Edition Organic Wine Grapes Now Available at The Fresh Market

GREENSBORO, N.C., Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning today, The Fresh Market, Inc. is offering three varieties of wine grapes for an extremely limited time: Organic Carignane, French Columbard, and Granache. While typically grown in the regions in Europe where they are used in wine, these organic grapes are grown in small batches in California, where the arid climates are comparable to the vineyards where they are grown overseas. They typically go into wines commonly used in delicious blends and provide interesting flavor notes when mixed with other grape varieties. The grapes can be juiced, paired with charcuterie and cheese boards, or be eaten on their own and simply appreciated for the flavors each specific grape is known for. The Fresh Market anticipates selling out of them by mid to late September, so guests should be on the lookout now while they shop!

Organic Carignane Grapes

Carignane is a black-skinned wine grape variety, most likely native to Aragon in Northern Spain. The variety is found in wines along the Mediterranean coast, particularly in northeastern Spain and in France's Languedoc-Roussillon region.

Flavor Notes: Light & smooth red-fruit flavors of cranberry & raspberry. A recommended cheese to pair with this grape would be any of our Beehive Cheddars.

Organic French Columbard Grapes

The French Columbard Grape originated in France from the Chenin Blanc and Gouais Blanc grapes. Columbard Grapes are one of the permitted white grapes in Bordeaux Wine varieties.

Flavor Notes: Fresh, floral flavors with crisp acidity and guava notes. We recommend any of our ranges of goat cheeses from fresh to aged.

Organic Grenache Grapes

Grenache Grapes most likely originated in Aragon in Northern Spain and are one of the most popular grapes in wine production.

Flavor Profile: Spicy, red berry flavors of raspberry & strawberry with subtle white pepper notes. We recommend our Marieke Honey Clover Gouda or a nice Gruyere.

