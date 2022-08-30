Joint Venture Agreement on Solar Energy Signed with Siksika Nation

CALGARY, AB and UKRAINE, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TIU Canada, a prominent solar energy production company, has signed an agreement with the Siksika Nation to create a joint venture in the sphere of renewable energy projects. The partnership was created for the development of the Gleichen Solar project located in Wheatland County on 72 acres of land and located in Siksika Nation's traditional territory. Using its successful experience in renewable energy projects around the world, TIU Canada will jointly build solar energy production facilities in Alberta with the Siksika Nation.

The agreement was signed on June 1, 2022, with Vlad Lizunov, Director on behalf of TIU Canada, and Shane Breaker Interim CEO, SRDL on behalf of the Siksika Nation. Shane Breaker said, "The Siksika Nation is exploring the opportunities in the solar energy industry and by partnering with TIU Canada to develop a local solar project in our territory, we will begin to participate in this new industry for future growth". TIU Canada Company President Michael Yurkovich added, "We are excited about the powerful partnership possibilities of this joint venture. This project will bring jobs, clean energy, and investment in Alberta." Formal approvals and power purchasing agreements are expected to be completed in the coming months.

TIU Canada is a solar energy producer, established and managing solar power projects since 2016. Currently TIU Canada operates 45 megawatts producing clean electricity.

