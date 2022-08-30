Happi Launches Cannabis-Infused Seltzer For Any Occasion in Maine

Happi brings four all-natural flavors, including Maine-exclusive Lime Wild Mint, just in time for Labor Day weekend

THOMASTON, Maine, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate Labor Day by getting to know Happi, a new female-founded cannabis-infused seltzer making its way to Maine this weekend. Happi believes that health and happiness go hand-in-hand, and life's moments—both big and small—deserve to be celebrated with the perfect sidekick. These breakthrough seltzers are made with all-natural, vegan ingredients and contain between 2.5mg-10mg of THC per can.

Happi will be bringing three of its fan favorite flavors from Michigan to Maine–Lemon Elderflower, Raspberry Honeysuckle, and Pomegranate Hibiscus. Mainers will also get an exclusive taste of Happi's newest flavor, refreshing Lime Wild Mint. Happi is made with simple ingredients and organic fruit, with just 25 calories or fewer per can, making them perfect for any occasion.

Lime Wild Mint (Maine Exclusive) 25 calories, 5mg

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Pomegranate Juice, Organic Lime Juice, Natural Flavors, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Lemon Elderflower 15 calories, 2.5mg

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Lemon Juice, Natural Flavors, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Raspberry Honeysuckle 20 calories, 5mg

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Raspberry Juice, Natural Flavors, Organic Lemon Juice, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Pomegranate Hibiscus 25 calories, 10mg

Carbonated Water, Organic Agave Nectar, Organic Pomegranate Juice, Natural Flavors, Organic Lemon Juice, Vitamin C, Cannabis Extract

Happi was launched in Michigan in 2021 by Chief Happi Officer Joe Reynolds, who saw an opportunity to develop a precisely dosed cannabis beverage, and President Lisa Hurwitz, a CPG and cannabis industry expert with a career-long focus on women's brands and products. In Maine, Happi is produced by CannaNectar Canning Co., one of the state's premier manufacturers of cannabis products.

"We're proud to give Mainers a taste of something new with the launch of Happi," says Lisa Hurwitz, President of Happi. "Our seltzers are made to be enjoyed during all of life's moments. They're refreshing and available in a variety of doses, meaning there is truly a Happi for everyone and every occasion. While we may not be able to change the world, we look forward to helping folks in Maine find their Happi place."

"CannaNectar is thrilled to be Happi's manufacturing partner in bringing this innovative cannabis-infused seltzer to the Maine market," says Mark Crockett, CEO of CannaNectar Canning Co. "We're applying our canning technology and superior team in Maine to their unique formulation to deliver consistent quality and precision dosing for a happier sipping experience."

Happi will be on shelves beginning next week at select dispensaries, including Cannabis Cured, Silver Therapeutics, and Venus and Mars. In the coming weeks, the brand plans to expand to more dispensaries across Maine.

For more information, please visit www.happihourdrink.com

ABOUT HAPPI

Happi is an all-natural, cannabis-infused seltzer that changed the cannabis beverage game when it debuted in 2021. There's a Happi for any occasion with four flavors made with organic fruit and a range of dosages from 2.5-10mg. Happi is currently available in Michigan and Maine.

ABOUT CANNANECTAR CANNING CO.

CannaNectar Canning Co. was launched in 2021 as part of the Cannabis Cured portfolio of brands. CannaNectar is dedicated to the advancement of cannabis and the human condition through education, innovation, and science. With its focus on precision dosing and reliable canning, the production facility aims to deliver high quality, consistent cannabis-infused products to the Maine market. CannaNectar is based in Thomaston, Maine, and is led by Mark Crockett, who has been working in the Maine cannabis industry since 2012.

