ClearH2O Named as One of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine , Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Life science company ClearH2O has recently been named as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine. Known for its leadership and innovation in manufacturing essential animal nutrition supplements and diets, ClearH2O's products are used by veterinarians and animal care professionals around the world to advance animal health and welfare while improving medical research and livestock production.

Commenting on making the 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine list, the company's president, Kathie Dioli, states, 'I believe this award acknowledges the great work environment and team we have built at ClearH2O. The work we do is meaningful, having a direct impact on improving the lives of animals and mankind. We place a high standard on personal character, integrity, and performance expectations while offering a fast-paced, collaborative, and collegial work environment. We love what we do, knowing that we're making a difference in the world… And, we have fun doing it, too', says Kathie.

The awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Society for Human Resource Management - Maine State Council (MESHRM) and Best Companies Group. Partners endorsing the program include: Mainebiz, the Maine State Chamber of Commerce and Maine HR Convention.

This statewide survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Maine, benefiting the state's economy, its workforce and businesses. The 2022 Best Places to Work in Maine list is made up of 100 companies in three size categories: 34 small winners (15-49 U.S. employees), 45 medium winners (50-249 U.S. employees) and 21 large winners (250+ U.S. employees).

ClearH2O will be recognized in the October 17th edition of Mainebiz where the rankings will be revealed for the first time.

For more information on ClearH2O, visit www.clearh2o.com or contact William T. Thomas.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Maine program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkME.com or contact Jackie Miller at 717-323-5237.

