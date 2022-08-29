Neurolens 28th Fastest Growing Healthcare Company on 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Overall, Neurolens receives ranking of 1,773 among America's fastest-growing private companies.

NEW YORK, August 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This month, Inc. revealed that Neurolens has been recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000 list.

"To be recognized as the 28th fastest growing healthcare company in America is a huge honor that we proudly share with the hundreds of independent eyecare providers that have joined us in our mission to transform eyecare beyond visual acuity," said Pierre Bertrand, Neurolens CEO. "This could not—and would not—have been accomplished without the inspiring efforts and passion demonstrated by our entire Neurolens team!"

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. "The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

About Neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, Neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the majority of adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

