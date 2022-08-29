InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Electrical Junction Box (ALL-2844)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an electrical junction box that would increase convenience and productivity when doing electrical work in limited space areas," said one of two inventors, from Ellerslie, Ga., "so we invented the UNIVERSAL JUNCTION BOX. Our design would offer a more flexible alternative to standard electrical junction boxes."

The invention provides an improved design for an electrical junction box. In doing so, it increases convenience in limited space areas. It also offers added physical space for easily performing wiring interconnect work and it reduces physical effort. The invention features a practical and space-saving design that is easy to install so it is ideal for electrical contractors. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

