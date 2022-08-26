ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN GLOBAL HIGH INCOME FUND, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE: AWF), a registered closed‑end investment company, today announced earnings for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022.
Total net assets of the Fund on June 30, 2022 were $903,758,607 as compared with $1,036,685,870 on March 31, 2022 and $1,128,170,999 on June 30, 2021. On June 30, 2022, the net asset value per share was $10.48 based on 86,229,677 shares of common stock outstanding.
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
June 30, 2021
Total Net Assets
$903,758,607
$1,036,685,870
$1,128,170,999
NAV Per Share
$10.48
$12.02
$13.08
Shares Outstanding
86,229,677
86,229,677
86,229,677
For the period April 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022, total net investment income was $14,144,937 or $0.16 per share. The total net realized and unrealized loss was $(130,128,069) or $(1.51) per share for the same period.
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2022
Fourth Quarter
Ended
March 31, 2022
First Quarter
Ended
June 30, 2021
Total Net Investment
Income
$14,144,937
$15,242,349
$12,600,304
Per Share
$0.16
$0.18
$0.15
Total Net Realized/
Unrealized Loss
$(130,128,069)
$(68,969,183)
$30,242,167
Per Share
$(1.51)
$(0.80)
$0.35
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. is managed by AllianceBernstein L.P.
View original content:
SOURCE AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc.