Organizations Can Improve Operations and Motivate Employees With the Top Enterprise Performance Management Software Providers, According to SoftwareReviews Data

Organizations Can Improve Operations and Motivate Employees With the Top Enterprise Performance Management Software Providers, According to SoftwareReviews Data

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Enterprise Performance Management Data Quadrant, naming six providers as Gold Medalists.

Enterprise Performance Management (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews) (PRNewswire)

Enterprise performance management software, also known as business performance management (BPM) or corporate performance management (CPM), enables an organization's performance evaluation by standardizing organizational metrics and supports data-based decision making through improved planning and reporting. EPM allows businesses to examine, assess, predict, and adjust performance across all departments.

In 2022, organizations are adopting objective and key results (OKR) performance reviews as employees focus more on aligning personal, career, and business growth. This methodology is helpful for keeping staff motivated and aligned with their personal goals while meeting business objectives.

To support organizations searching for the right enterprise performance management software solution for performance tracking, visualization, and evaluation, SoftwareReviews has identified the top providers for the year based on verified survey data collected from 306 end-user reviews. These providers have received high scores on SoftwareReviews' Data Quadrant.

Providers are ranked by a composite satisfaction score, called a Composite Score (CS), that averages four different areas of evaluation: Net Emotional Footprint, Vendor Capabilities, Product Features, and Likeliness to Recommend.

The 2022 Enterprise Performance Management Software Gold Medalists are as follows:

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

To compare and evaluate software providers using the most in-depth and unbiased analyst reports available, visit SoftwareReviews' dedicated Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) category page.

For more information about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, or Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews