KIRCO and Phoenix Senior Living Announce Completion and Opening of Madison Crossings in the Huntsville, Ala. Area

TROY, Mich. and HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KIRCO and Phoenix Senior Living today announced the completion and opening of Madison Crossings, an independent living and memory care community located in Madison, Ala., just 10 miles outside of downtown Huntsville.

Operated by Phoenix Senior Living, Madison Crossings offers 105 independent living apartments and 27 memory care residences and began welcoming residents in April. The active, resort-style community features many amenities, including: an outdoor pool; wellness center; industry-leading dining experience; pub; beauty salon and spa; yoga studio; outdoor pickleball and bocce ball courts; and more.

"We're proud to once again partner with Phoenix Senior Living as we enrich the life of seniors by bringing an all new, world-class senior living community to the Huntsville area," said Dean Kiriluk, chief investment officer for KIRCO. "Together, with Phoenix Senior Living, we look forward to providing the best level of service, care and hospitality for the residents of Madison Crossings now and in the years to come."

This project represents the 10th Alabama property under the Phoenix Senior Living brand. Phoenix Senior Living CEO Jesse Marinko added, "It's exciting to grow our brand of high-quality, family-centered care in Alabama, and we are pleased to serve families in the Madison/Huntsville market."

KIRCO is an investor and developer of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities that nurture and inspire senior residents and their families. KIRCO MANIX completed the construction for Madison Crossings, bringing forth their extensive experience in the design and construction of senior living communities. Experts in their industry, KIRCO and KIRCO MANIX understand that seniors' expectations and needs are unique to every market, and therefore assembles the perfect team to capture the local dynamic, including architecture, interior design, amenities and culture.

About Phoenix Senior Living

Phoenix Senior Living, founded in 2014, is a privately held senior living operator with over 50 communities throughout the southeast. Headquartered in Roswell, Georgia, Phoenix Senior Living's leadership is a dedicated and passionate Executive Team with an aggregate of 90+ years of seniors housing experience. A hallmark of the Phoenix brand is their unique Live, Love, Learn philosophy weaved into every aspect of their care programs and is intentionally designed to coincide with the National Wellness Institute's Six Dimensions of Wellness; Emotional, Physical, Cognitive, Occupational and Spiritual Wellness. Phoenix provides residents and families with a meaningful and joyful experience from their very first interaction at each community. The company was founded by the ideal that when it comes to family, everything matters. Influenced by their Southern roots and industry experience, the company takes pride in fostering a secure, positive, and unified environment with the support of dedicated and skillful employees. For information, please contact Phoenix Senior Living at 678.214.2900.

About KIRCO

Founded in 1974, KIRCO is a commercial real estate development and investment firm, whose comprehensive offerings as a national developer, builder (KIRCO MANIX), and facilities manager, builds excitement and pride with every customer and community with whom it works. KIRCO has concentrated focuses in senior living and healthcare, and client-driven corporate facilities. KIRCO is third-generation family owned and operated, with operations in 17 states. For information, please visit www.KIRCO.com.

