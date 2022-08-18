Global HR Research Partners with Avionté to Create Single-Source Solution for Managing Staffing and Employment Screening

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global HR Research (GHRR), a leader in employment screening technology and services, has integrated its advanced background screening solution with Avionté, the premier provider of recruiting software for staffing firms. Avionté's clients can now tap GHRR technology to simplify and accelerate the talent acquisition progress by leveraging the modern integration with GHRR's employment screening solutions, employee verifications and onboarding, individually and at scale, without needing to leave the AviontéBOLD platform.

"Our combined solution streamlines background screening and health screening for Avionté's talent acquisition and onboarding services for existing and new staffing and recruiting clients," said Brandon Phillips, GHRR founder and chief revenue officer. "Especially well-suited to companies with 100 hires or more per month, it delivers improved workflows, compliance and reporting for recruitment and staffing employees and a better experience for candidates and employees that minimizes data entry."

AviontéBOLD users will enjoy industry-leading turnaround times and accelerated time-to-hire with automated regulated forms, consents and location-specific compliance laws leveraged via the integration with GHRR. Users will appreciate not having to toggle between systems and enter the same data more than once due to the seamless integration of the GHRR and AviontéBOLD platforms.

"Staffing and recruitment firms are seeking a competitive advantage, especially in today's tight U.S. labor market," said Avionté vice president of partnerships Scott Poeschl. "Our integration with GHRR means our staffing and recruiting clients will find and onboard top-tier talent faster using a single-source solution that streamlines workflows and creates the ultimate experience for their team, clients, and talent."

GHRR offers its partners' clients a flexible and intuitive web platform that's also mobile-enabled. The GHRR solution is built on scalable, sustainable infrastructure with uptime exceeding 99%.

Global HR Research (GHRR.com) has earned the trust of Fortune's Top 50, Forbes's Largest Private Companies, and Inc's Top 5000 companies across the U.S. by leveraging its proprietary employment screening platform, Clairiti, and a team of expert consultants. That trust has been consistently recognized and awarded for over a decade by the industry's most influential associations and news publications, including HRO Today magazine's "Bakers Dozen" list of top national background screening providers and Workforce magazine's "Hot List" of top background screening providers for the past nine years. And GHRR is accredited by the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), as recognized by the Background Screening Credentialing Council (BSCC) and by SHRM, an accredited educational resource. Its advanced proprietary platform gives its customers a set of employment screening, compliance and risk management solutions and a comprehensive set of tools that help them make better hiring decisions faster. These distinctions have consistently made GHRR a better alternative for its customers. In short, GHRR provides better data intelligence, better technology, and better teams.

Avionté is a leader in enterprise staffing and recruiting software solutions, offering innovative end-to-end technology solutions to nearly 1,000 customers and 25,000 users throughout the U.S. and Canada. Avionté delivers a robust platform for clerical, light industrial, IT, healthcare, and professional staffing firms to maximize profits, boost productivity and grow their businesses.

