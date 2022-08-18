DELOREAN'S GULLWING DOORS RETURN AFTER 40 YEARS

DeLorean Motors Reimagined Debuts Alpha5 at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLorean Motors Reimagined's Alpha5 took the stage today during the 71st Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, the world's premier celebration of the automobile.

The stylish coupe is an extension of DeLorean, one of the world's most iconic brands, and was inspired by the DNA of its famous predecessors, the DMC-12 and DMC-24.

Crafted in partnership with Italdesign, the all-electric, 2+2 vehicle maintains the signature gullwing doors, classic rear louvers and three-layered taillights. The design process also included the utilization of uncovered archives and representations of automotive design over the last 40 years to develop three generational concept vehicles that precede the Alpha5. The generational vehicles include the Alpha2 roadster representing 1996, Alpha3 luxury sedan representing 2006 and the Alpha4 SUV powered by hydrogen representing 2013.

"Our goal was to bridge the gap between the past and the future, so we produced extensions of the DMC-12 that would have been icons in their time to create the next generation of vehicles, starting with the Alpha5," said Joost de Vries, chief executive officer of DeLorean Motors Reimagined.

In addition to unveiling the Alpha5, DeLorean Motors Reimagined showcased the three concept cars at Pebble Beach Concours d' Elegance.

The Alpha5 provides 60 mph in 2.99 seconds and a projected top speed of 155 mph. The all-wheel-drive vehicle offers an exceptional driving experience with multi-mode adaptive suspension, dynamic handling and an estimated 300-mile range with a 100kWH battery.

Sleek lines, large wheels and slim lights carry on the rebellious nature of the iconic brand.

The vehicle's interior design and high-performance technology are human-centered and create an environment that engages the driver and the passion for the drive, including enhancing the driver's connection with loved ones.

"As one of the premier events in the world, Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance is an important steppingstone in the future of DeLorean Motors Reimagined, and we are grateful to be a part of this year's event to showcase the Alpha5 and its predecessors," added Troy Beetz, chief marketing officer of DeLorean Motors Reimagined.

The Alpha5 is expected to hit the road in 2024. Details on how to purchase will be announced soon. For more information, visit delorean.com/reserve.

In addition to the company's partnership with Italdesign, the support of Cambridge Audio, NFTIQ, Genesis Marketing, Michelin, Mattel, MotorTrend, artist Kelcey Fisher and Uli's Gelato were instrumental in the journey to Pebble Beach.

About DeLorean Motors Reimagined

DeLorean Motors Reimagined is a new energy mobility brand with historical roots in rebellious iconic design. After four generations of evolution, DeLorean embarked on its future and unveiled an electric vehicle in 2022, the Alpha5. Its vehicles and their technology create an environment that engages the driver and the passion for the drive, redefining what luxury means. Learn more about the company, advancements, and vehicles at delorean.com.

