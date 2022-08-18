CodeWizardsHQ Awards 2022 Educational Scholarship

Juliana Guerrero-Gobert of Browning, MT is awarded $2,500 CodeWizardsHQ Educational Scholarship.

BROWNING, Mont. , Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CodeWizardsHQ, the leading online coding school for kids and teens, awarded their annual $2,500 Educational Scholarship. The scholarship had over 200 applicants this year and supports students in their pursuit of a college education.

Juliana Guerrero-Gobert was chosen for her excellent GPA and commitment to pursuing a career in forensic sciences. She will be attending the University of Montana in fall of this year. Juliana hopes to make a positive impact on her Native American community and is a strong representative for both women and minorities in the STEM career field.

"I think it's important for kids to study STEM topics because it gives you a deeper understanding of the world as in .. all the important things that make the world run and that need to happen for society to thrive. I also think that diversifying STEM is important and I hope that young people can look to me or other role models and have the courage to go into those harder topics people normally wouldn't go into."

CodeWizardsHQ teaches live, online coding classes to kids ages 8-18. It also offers the only real-world high school coding internship after completion of their program. The Educational Scholarship is awarded annually as a part of their mission to promote STEM education.

"STEM skills are increasingly valued in the workforce and increased diversity in these fields will lead to continued advancements. We encourage students to consider STEM careers and to start early in their studies. This scholarship is an extension of our mission as a company and we're honored to support Juliana in her pursuit of a college education."

Students must meet below criteria to be eligible for the Educational Scholarship:

High school seniors and incoming college freshman

3.5 or higher GPA

Priority to STEM program applicants

About CodeWizardsHQ

CodeWizardsHQ is the leading online coding school for kids and teens ages 8-18. Classes are taught by a live teacher with a student-first approach where they learn real programming languages. Each course is tailored to engage elementary, middle, and high-school students with a curriculum that is comprehensive, developmental, challenging, and fun! Learn more and enroll students in upcoming classes at CodeWizardsHQ.com .

