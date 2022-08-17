Itaú Day 2022: Save the Date

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You are invited!

Sept., 1st from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m (EDT)

By participating in the latest edition of our virtual gathering, you will get a first-hand update about Itaú Unibanco's strategic vision for the future, which is anchored on client-centricity.

Register and join the event here



Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881

E-mail: CONTACT: Itaú Unibanco – Comunicação CorporativaTelefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.