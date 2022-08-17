Hit Trial Lawyer Podcast Settlement Nation Celebrates 20,000th Download

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life, the only plaintiff-focused structured settlement provider, is quickly rising to the top of trial lawyer playlists, with their hit podcast Settlement Nation (http://www.settlementnation.com). Settlement Nation explores some of today's most important issues in the legal community through insightful and engaging conversations that cover milestone verdicts, the litigation process, settlement planning for plaintiffs, tax planning for attorneys, and future innovations in the legal and insurance industries.

Settlement Nation has seen dramatic growth over the past year, reaching a milestone 20,000th download on Apple Podcasts. With thousands of new trial lawyers tuning in each month, host Courtney Barber is gearing up to bring even more original and creative content to the legal community.

"My background is in digital media production, so developing a podcast was always something that I've had my eye on, and the trial lawyer niche provided the perfect opportunity to launch Settlement Nation," Barber said. "My goal is to keep it fresh and motivating, but also offer significant value to trial lawyers, where they can take home actionable skills to use in their own firms."

Co-host Chris Bua also believes that Settlement Nation is providing a great deal of substance to the community. "It's been rewarding to hear from our audience about how these interviews have helped them become better trial lawyers," Bua said. "What started as a fun way to connect with people during the pandemic, has turned into a true platform for attorneys looking to sharpen their skills."

With a noteworthy lineup of guests, including trial lawyer powerhouses Nick Rowley, Keith Mitnik and Bob Simon, Barber continues to find the best talent in the industry and share their stories and advice. Hinting at some big episodes coming in the next few months, she anticipates even more great reviews and subscribers. Settlement Nation is routinely in the Top 5 trial lawyer podcasts and continues to gain more attention within the industry.

