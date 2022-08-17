All American Pet Resorts Announces Major Rebranding

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a leading national dog boarding and daycare brand is proud to reveal a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define AAPR's future as the preferred name for safe, trusted, and reliable dog boarding and daycare that meets the lifestyle of today's pet parents and also appeals to investors looking for a solid franchise investment.

According to Stephan Dimitroff, Executive Vice-President, AAPR, "As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout our national franchise network."

The rebranding solidifies the company's stance as a premier dog boarding, daycare, and grooming franchise leader offering:

24 hour, 365 On-site staff and care

24 Hour Webcams

Medical Administration with a health/wellness focus

High end air exchange and purification HVAC system

Pet Suites, not crates

The redesign included the AAPR website, corporate logo, all branded marketing materials, and Resort signage. The new imagery displays a bold, clean design that incorporates movement with a vibrant color palette and new photography throughout.

The website, www.allamericanpetresorts.com, is easy to navigate & mobile-friendly for fast and easy on-the-go Resort boarding and daycare scheduling.

Involved in the rebranding effort was Your Franchise Success, Scorpion, and the AAPR management team.

Kevin Casida, AAPR's Director of Operations says, "As we expand our family of franchisees, having most recently adding, New Bern, North Carolina to our network of Resorts, the goal of attracting the right individuals who want to become successfully self-employed and enjoy a truly gratifying business, starts with our branding."

"Our re-energized image goes before us into the marketplace as a symbol of the value we deliver, the care we provide, and the trust our clients and franchisees put in us," says Casida.

About All American Pet Resorts

All American Pet Resorts is a leading national dog boarding and daycare franchise focused on delivering a remarkable customer experience to pet parents nationwide, while giving their dogs (and cats) the highest level of care in a safe, secure, and fun environment. Founded in 2005 by Art and Yolanda Rimbold, AAPR is headquartered in Novi, Michigan with locations in Michigan, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, and opening Fall 2022 in New Bern, North Carolina. For Franchising opportunities, visit www.allamericanpetresorts.com/franchise-opportunities/

