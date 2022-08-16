White Cap Releases Inaugural Sustainability Report

ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") is proud to release its inaugural sustainability report.

This report, titled "Building Trust through our Commitments," outlines White Cap's priorities, milestones and ongoing initiatives included in its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program.

As part of this program, White Cap is intentional about honoring its commitments to the following:

Responsible Construction

Operational Integrity

Our People and Our Communities

Governance and Security

"As White Cap's business grows, so does our impact on the world around us," said John Stegeman, Chief Executive Officer of White Cap. "It is critical that we make conscious decisions built on the foundation of our values and commitments to act as a responsible company. This sustainability report is another way we are Building Trust on Every Job™."

The White Cap sustainability report provides an overview of the work and decisions made to date in reducing its environmental risks, creating a socially conscious workplace, and operating with transparency, equality and respect.

To read the sustainability report and to learn more about White Cap's ESG Program, visit https://about.whitecap.com/our-commitments.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, residential and infrastructure end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S., including Ram Tool, and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

