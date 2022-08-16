Exiger Chooses Sayari To Bolster Its Comprehensive Supply Chain Risk Management Solutions

Exiger enhances market leading platform with Sayari's cutting-edge corporate ownership graph data enabling government, critical infrastructure, and defense industry organizations to identify high-risk companies and entities in complex supplier networks

WASHINGTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exiger , a leading global risk and compliance SaaS company, announced today its enhanced strategic partnership with Sayari , a leading global corporate data provider. Sayari's data has been integrated into Exiger's end-to-end supply chain risk management (SCRM) platform providing increased visibility into complex and obfuscated corporate networks, augmenting Exiger's proprietary Foreign Ownership, Control, or Influence (FOCI) risk assessment and model. Exiger's award-winning technology and expertise, boosted by Sayari's data, equip government and defense industry organizations with differentiated, real-time FOCI insights to prevent compromise, mitigate risk, and quickly identify national security vulnerabilities in their supply chains.

The partnership will be leveraged in several of Exiger's largest government contracts, including its recent $74.5M multi-year contract award from the General Services Administration (GSA) selecting Exiger as a trusted government-wide enterprise supply chain and third-party risk management platform for the entire U.S. Government.

GSA chose Exiger's solution for its tested and proven performance across multiple scenarios, including entity vetting and analytics, supply chain illuminations, supplier mapping and collaboration solutions, and support services. Exiger's SaaS platform accesses 16.8 million unique supply chains, 600 million legal entities, and 7 billion source records of supply chain installations––all risk-ranked by 200+ different risk categories and subcategories. 30+ government agencies and defense organizations have deployed Exiger's enterprise SCRM solution to date for its unmatched scalability, real-time risk analysis, and continuous monitoring.

Due to its superior data quality, as well as comprehensive graph database, Exiger recently integrated Sayari into its platform to further bolster its actionable FOCI risk insights, especially from high-risk jurisdictions. Originally developed for the intelligence community, Sayari harvests billions of corporate ownership public records, with a special focus on high-risk, hard-to-target countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, and Venezuela. Sayari aims to empower regulators and investigators to mitigate risk exposure and fight financial crime by providing instant visibility into commercial networks worldwide.

"Sayari's data will continue to differentiate Exiger's SCRM offerings and proprietary, AI-driven, risk scoring as we deliver an enhanced level of transparency and illumination into supply chain risk and ensure adversarial foreign entities can no longer hide in the shadows," said Carrie Wibben , President of Exiger Government Solutions. "This partnership ensures that our customers can be as thorough and effective as possible bringing automation to their mitigation efforts, identifying and eradicating high risk and state-owned affiliates from their supplier networks, and then moving to a proactive posture by continuously monitoring their supply networks for risk."

Sayari's flagship product, Sayari Graph, structures data in network visualizations that help investigators and analysts dig further into entities to establish linkages and find true ownership. Delivered through Exiger's platform and risk models, Sayari Graph quickly surfaces entities that raise initial flags, including Chinese state-owned enterprises and other corporations that can be difficult to investigate.

"Without utilizing the Exiger platform bolstered by Sayari data, it would be impossible to scale supply chain screening. Sayari's visualization of corporate networks worldwide enables teams to make impactful decisions and improve the efficacy of investigations," said Farley Mesko, Sayari CEO.

Exiger and Sayari will highlight their partnership and examine how security and FOCI are intertwined in defense and government supply chains during a webinar ' Security in Supply Chain Risk Management: Redefining FOCI ,' on Wednesday, August 17th at 12:30 pm ET.

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies, and banks manage risk and compliance through its combination of technology-enabled and SaaS solutions. In recognition of the growing volume and complexity of data and regulation, Exiger is committed to creating a more sustainable risk and compliance environment through its holistic and innovative approach to problem solving. Exiger's mission to make the world a safer place to do business drives its award-winning AI technology platform built to anticipate the market's most pressing needs related to evolving ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party, and supply chain risk. Exiger has won 30+ AI, RegTech, and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn .

Exiger's Supply Chain Risk Management software and services are now available to all Federal Agencies through GSA Contract #: GS-35F-0292U / Order #: 47QFHA22F0027. For more information, contact the Exiger team at SCRMenterprise@exiger.com ; or register for the Exiger Webinar Series . Download fact sheet here .

About Sayari:

Sayari empowers regulators and investigators to mitigate risk exposure and fight financial crime by providing instant visibility into commercial networks worldwide. Its flagship solution, Sayari Graph, harvests billions of public records from over 200 jurisdictions to deliver a global database of ownership hierarchies, commercial relationships, and risk analyses—available via web application, API, or data subscription. Since its founding in 2015, Sayari has earned the trust of top financial institutions, Fortune 100 corporations, and government agencies, securing a $40M Series C in 2021. Sayari is headquartered in Washington, D.C., and its solutions are used by more than 3,000 frontline analysts in 35 countries. To learn more, please visit sayari.com .

