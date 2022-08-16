BECAUSE MARKET EXPANDS INTO RETAIL FOR THE FIRST TIME

Better protection against bladder leaks is on the way. Because is bringing its industry-leading absorbent underwear to Bed Bath & Beyond stores this September.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because Market, a leading wellness brand focused exclusively on older adults, is expanding its footprint. Starting in September 2022, the fast-growing ecommerce brand will make its retail debut at Bed Bath & Beyond and Harmon stores. Leveraging its Direct-to-Consumer roots, Because has harnessed its direct relationship with customers to develop super-absorbent underwear that outperforms existing options in the market today.

Because Market’s new line of underwear at Bed Bath & Beyond absorbs up to 6 cups of liquid and is hypoallergenic, made with plant-based materials in carbon-neutral facilities. Available September 2022. (PRNewswire)

While not often discussed, bladder leaks impact over half of women over age 50. Older adults, who are disproportionately affected by incontinence, haven't had a full range of well-designed, high absorbency options available to them in stores. Because Market's new line of bladder protection underwear absorbs up to 6 cups of liquid, which is 37% more than the leading brand. The products are made with soft, cloth-like material that provide a comfortable, bulk-free fit.

"Our top priority is bringing better wellness solutions to older adults, helping them live full, vibrant lives. We're excited to partner with Bed Bath & Beyond, where we know older adults are shopping and making new brand discoveries every day," says Chief Operating Officer, Heidi Robinson. "Having a product with extra absorbency can be life changing. We're thrilled to bring these best-in-class products to store shelves for the first time."

Channel expansion is just the beginning for Because. This past year, the company launched the Because brand on Amazon . "We want to meet customers where it's most convenient for them to shop and are proud to continue building our brand on Amazon, in stores and on BecauseMarket.com," adds Robinson. "We look forward to continued innovation and expansion in a category ripe for disruption in the coming years."

Because Market is a high growth, direct-to-consumer wellness company focused on older adults. We started in 2017 to make it easier for our families to get the products they needed. Today, we are on our way to becoming the #1 trusted brand for older adults, with the goal of helping millions lead vibrant, independent lives.

