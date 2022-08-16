Alamo Plastic Surgery - Voted #1 Best Cosmetic Surgery for Two Years in a Row!

Dr. William Albright specializes in breast and body contouring procedures

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The results are IN! Alamo Plastic Surgery was voted #1 Best Plastic Surgery in San Antonio for the second year in a row. Alamo Plastic Surgery is extremely grateful to their patients and SA Current readers for taking the time to vote. To celebrate and show their appreciation, the team announced weekly giveaways for our patients. Dr. Albright looks forward to another year of providing exceptional service and results!

A native of San Antonio, Dr. Albright has practiced plastic surgery for over ten years. He attended medical school at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, graduating with top honors. He was then accepted into an extremely competitive six-year integrated plastic surgery program at Penn State. After graduating as Chief Resident, he worked as a clinical professor at the University of Iowa for three years and has had additional surgery training in Brazil.

To quote a recent review, "Albright, Albright, Albriiiiight..the Matthew McConaughey of surgeons! And by that I mean an all around amazing human being who whole heartedly cares about each and every client…Let me just start by saying if I could give this practice a million stars I would!

About Alamo Plastic Surgery

A leading board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. Albright consistently delivers life-changing plastic surgery experiences and outcomes for his patients. Alamo Plastic Surgery specializes in breast augmentation, breast lift, tummy tuck, and mommy makeovers. Our mission is to provide incredible results through patient education, empowerment, and exceptional surgical techniques.

