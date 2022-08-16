For 4th consecutive year, FrontRunnerHC Appears on Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 387%

PLYMOUTH, Mass., Aug. 16, 2022 Today, Inc. revealed that FrontRunnerHC has been recognized on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, for the 4th consecutive year. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Microsoft, Chobani, Intuit, Patagonia, Under Armour, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

FrontRunnerHC recognized on prestigious Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies for 4th year in a row

"It's such an honor to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for the 4th year in a row, especially after earning a spot on Inc. magazine's 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces". Our success is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our team, our incredible lab and healthcare clients who continue to place their trust in us, and our extensive network of industry-leading partners," said John (JD) Donnelly, CEO and Founder of FrontRunnerHC.

"Our mission to help clients improve their bottom line to fuel their ability to provide mission-critical care while enhancing their patients' experience motivates us daily. We are always working to positively transform healthcare in ways that most people haven't even thought about," adds Donnelly.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid challenges such as labor shortages and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Together, these companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, Inc. editor-in-chief. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

FrontRunnerHC's data automation platform helps healthcare organizations maximize reimbursement while also enhancing their patients' experience with instantaneous access to patient demographic, insurance, and financial information as early as possible and often as needed. FrontRunnerHC finds, verifies, and fixes patient information in real-time and at any point during the care journey, leveraging its access to the largest payer network in the industry. Defining the patient experience as the clinical journey + the financial journey™, FrontRunnerHC helps address the challenges that jeopardize both the organization's ability to get paid and their patients' experience. In addition to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies, FrontRunnerHC has been recognized on Inc. magazine's 2022 list of "America's Best Workplaces" and Boston Business Journal's 2022 Fast 50 list, ranking 10th among the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts.

Contact:

John Donnelly, FrontRunnerHC

Phone: 508-746-5500

Email: information@frhc.com

