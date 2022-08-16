2023 Mazda3: Pricing and Packaging

2023 Mazda3 models equipped with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine receives a five horsepower increase and improved fuel economy

2023 Mazda3 goes on sale with a starting MSRP[1] of $22,550 for the naturally aspirated models and $32,450 for the turbo models

Hatchback models will arrive at dealerships in the fall, followed by the sedan this winter

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations continues to announce its 2023 model year lineup with updates to the Mazda3. Available as a sedan or hatchback, the Mazda3 offers customers a compact car with engaging driving dynamics and a sophisticated design. Hatchback models will arrive at dealerships in the fall, followed by sedan models this winter.

For 2023, the Mazda3 receives enhancements to the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine, now capable of 191 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque with either regular 87 octane or premium 93 octane fuel. The updates result in a five horsepower increase and an increase in overall fuel efficiency. Additionally, all Mazda3 models with this engine include updated cylinder-deactivation technology designed to be more efficient in specific operating conditions. These combined enhancements allow naturally aspirated Mazda3 models to achieve up to an EPA estimated rating of 28 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, for a combined 31 mpg[2]. The Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine remains available in certain packages.

With eight unique packaging options, standard front-wheel drive (FWD) and available i-Activ all-wheel drive (AWD) in select models, owners can choose the Mazda3 that best fits their day-to-day lives and driving preferences.

MAZDA3 2.5 S

Mazda3 2.5 S, offered as a hatchback or sedan, is equipped with the efficient Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode, FWD, and G-Vectoring Control Plus.

All Mazda3 models come standard with many i-Activsense safety features that include Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, and High Beam Control. Mazda Connected Services is complementary for three years, which provides the ability to monitor the Mazda3 remotely through the MyMazda app and includes in-car Wi-Fi hotspot for three-months or 2GB trial, whichever comes first[3].

The stylish interior features an 8.8-inch center display with the latest Mazda Connect infotainment system that can be controlled with the multi-function commander knob. Other standard features include push button start, remote keyless illuminated entry, rearview camera, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth, eight-speaker sound system, electronic parking brake, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and black cloth seats. The exterior provides LED lighting for the automatic on/off headlights, combination taillights, and daytime running lights, to go along with a matte finish front grille and silver finish 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels.

MAZDA3 2.5 S SELECT

This model adds Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert safety feature and more convenience features such as, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear armrest with cup holders, and door mirror turn signals. Design upgrades include black leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a gray or silver finish for the hatchback or sedan, respectively.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREFERRED

Building off the Select package, the Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred includes a power moonroof, available black or greige leatherette seats, heated front seats, eight-way power driver seats with power lumbar support and seat memory, gloss black front grille, and door mirrors with memory positioning.

MAZDA3 2.5 S CARBON EDITION

Due to the popularity of this unique package, 2023 Mazda3 Carbon Edition models are now available with AWD, helping to enhance the vehicle's performance. Available as a hatchback or sedan, Mazda3 Carbon Edition is packaged with the naturally aspirated Skyactiv-G 2.5-liter engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission. This unique model is only offered in Polymetal Gray exterior paint and red leather, and shares features found in the Preferred package plus Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, black finish 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, and gloss black-heated door mirrors.

MAZDA3 2.5 S PREMIUM

The Mazda3 2.5 S Premium package is equipped with standard AWD and further enhances the Preferred package with Bose 12-speaker premium audio with aluminum speaker grilles, SiriusXM satellite radio with a complementary three-month trial, full-color windshield-projected Active Driving Display, Mazda Navigation System, paddle shifters, Adaptive Front-lighting System, and a shark fin antenna. Leather seats are available in black or red for the hatchback and black or white for the sedan. This model is equipped with 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels in a black finish for the hatchback and bright finish for the sedan, and LED signature illumination headlights and taillights.

For customers who prefer the confidence of shifting their own gears, Mazda offers a FWD 2.5 S Premium hatchback with a Skyactiv-MT six-speed manual transmission.

MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO

The turbocharged Mazda3 will continue to be a favorite among driving enthusiasts looking for a modern hatchback with refined performance. The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo is powered by the Skyactiv-G 2.5 Turbo engine delivering 250 horsepower and 320 lb-ft of torque with premium 93 octane fuel paired with a six-speed automatic transmission and standard i-Activ AWD. With regular 87 octane fuel, the turbo engine is capable of 227 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. Mazda3 Turbo models continue to provide owners with a connected and engaging driving experience with either choice of fuel.

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo shares similar features as the Mazda3 2.5 S Premium package except without leather seats and Mazda Navigation System. The standard turbo models include a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, black or greige leatherette seats, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, chrome finishes around the push button start and glove box latch, and windshield wiper de-icer. Subtle exterior styling feature gloss black 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, gloss black front grille, and larger tailpipes. Polymetal Gray is available for turbo models as a premium paint option.

MAZDA3 2.5 TURBO PREMIUM PLUS

The Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus elevates the refined styling with gloss black aerodynamics accents for both the sedan and the hatchback. The sedan includes a rear lip spoiler, while hatchback models are equipped with a rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Rear Direction Base Safety, which includes Smart Brake Support-Reverse and Rear Cross-Traffic Braking, is added to complete the full i-Activsense suite of safety features. Leather seats are available in black or red for the hatchback and black or white for the sedan. Upgrades include Traffic Jam Assist, 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors, Homelink added to the frameless auto-dim rearview mirror, and Mazda Navigation System with an Active Driving Display to include Traffic Sign Recognition.

MSRP[4] FOR THE 2023 MAZDA3 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Model Drivetrain Sedan Hatchback Mazda3 2.5 S FWD $22,550 $23,550 Mazda3 2.5 S Select Package FWD $23,950 $24,950 Mazda3 2.5 S Preferred Package FWD $25,550 $26,550 Mazda3 2.5 S Carbon Edition FWD $27,200 $28,200 AWD $28,600 $29,600 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package (6MT) FWD - $29,150 Mazda3 2.5 S Premium Package AWD $29,400 $30,400 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo AWD - $32,450 Mazda3 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus AWD $34,000 $35,300

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $595 Polymetal Gray Metallic $395 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $395

EPA ESTIMATED FUEL ECONOMY (MPG):

Models Drivetrain City Highway Combined Mazda3 Sedan 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition FWD 28 37 31 Carbon Edition, Premium AWD 26 35 30 Turbo Premium Plus AWD 23 32 27 Mazda3 Hatchback 2.5 S, Select, Preferred, Carbon Edition FWD 26 36 30 Premium (MT) FWD 26 36 30 Carbon Edition, Premium (AT) AWD 26 33 29 Turbo, Turbo Premium Plus AWD 23 31 26

1 MSRP does not include $1,065 for destination and handling ($1,110 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

2 See the chart below for specific EPA estimates based on configuration

3 Mazda Connect 4G LTE Wi-Fi powered by AT&T is available during 3-month/2GB trial period (whichever comes first); monthly subscription.

4 MSRP does not include $1,065 for destination and handling ($1,110 in Alaska), taxes, title or additional fees. Dealers set actual sale prices.

