Proscenic Announces Pre-order of New WashVac F20 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum After Indiegogo Crowdfunding

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscenic, a global home appliance brand, announced the pre-order of its WashVac F20 cordless wet dry vacuum on August 15-31, following an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. It is available in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the US on the Proscenic website.

Proscenic WashVac F20 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner (PRNewswire)

The WashVac F20 is an innovative cordless wet dry vacuum that integrates sweeping, mopping, and washing into one step, simplifying hard floor cleaning. It can absorb liquids and brush up solids simultaneously, handling everything from dirt to muddy footprints, cracked eggs, and messy food spills. F20 represents the company's ambitious vision to bring a robust, user-friendly cleaning solution to households.

Launched on Indiegogo on May 20th, 2022, the campaign ends on June 20th, during which the fundraising goal is reached in 48 hours, with lots of user participation and discussion on social media. "We appreciate the amount of support we have received from the global people and will continue to provide products of excellence," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic.

In the F20 Facebook group, campaign backers praised the F20 for its large water tank, long battery life, excellent edge cleaning, detachable battery design, and more. One Italian user, Ali Dogan Cicek, carefully compared F20 with a competitor model and commented that F20 excels in almost all functions and prices. He said, "I'm impressed with the performance of the F20! I'm looking forward to the device, can't wait!"

Many media and influencers gave voice to F20. Till now, over one thousand media articles have given reports to F20. And many influencers used F20 in person and posted Youtube videos to share their experience. One tech influencer, Vac Tech, said, "F20 has done an excellent job and proven very useful to have around. It's an impressive and very versatile machine."

On August 15-31, the F20 pre-order is available in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the US on the Proscenic website.

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons in the field of Smart Home Appliances. Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of the workload of living.

