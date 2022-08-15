Knix announces the solution to leaks with all new Leakstrong™ Activewear!

80% of Women leak while they Exercise and 70% Avoid Exercise because of leaks

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intimate apparel brand and champion of living unapologetically free, Knix, is excited to announce the next step in their holistic approach to the leakproof category with their LeakStrong Leakproof activewear; proving to the world that leaks shouldn't prevent anyone from living an active life.

As a product innovator and category definer, Knix wants to provide practical, functional and fashionable solutions to the challenges people face. From customer research and feedback Knix discovered that 80% of women experience leaks when they are active and 70% avoid exercise and movement altogether because of leaks.

"As a customer centric brand, we pride ourselves on making products that people need and help to improve their everyday lives. We know that leaks happen during exercise and that it is holding a lot of people back from partaking in sports. We are thrilled to introduce a great lineup of Leakstrong Activewear products that have been years in the making" says Joanna Griffiths, Founder and CEO of Knix. "We see active as the next big frontier for leakproof products and are excited to be leading the way."

The new LeakStrong Leakproof leggings, shorts and skorts include state-of-the-art absorbent protection from bladder leaks, periods, and sweat that is invisibly incorporated within the garments to create a sleek and seamless look. Made with lightweight, quick dry and moisture wicking fabric with 4 way stretch, the new LeakStrong Leakproof leggings and shorts are made for maximum movement and comfort. These leggings and shorts absorb up to 30ml (6 tsp or 6 tampons) of liquid, and the skorts absorb up to 15ml (3 tsp) of liquid. The LeakStrong Leakproof black leggings with pockets are perfect to stash your everyday essentials when you're on the go!

The LeakStrong activewear joins Knix's existing line up of best in class sports bras including the Catalyst which outperformed over 800 sports bras on the market in third party testing conducted by the University of Portsmouth Research Group in breast health and their growing line of seamless leakproof underwear that are made with moisture wicking fabric and can withstand even in the toughest workouts.

Knix has always aimed to break down barriers and challenge the status quo. Knix believes the more we normalize the conversations around leaks and the need for products that address this issue, the more we will see creative solutions come to market. These are not just period leggings, Knix wants to empower their community to walk through life with confidence regardless of all leaks, and to live unapologetically free.

The new LeakStrong Leakproof leggings, shorts and skorts launch on August 18th, 2022.

About Knix

Knix is a direct-to-consumer intimates and apparel brand. Through innovative products and a community-first approach, Knix is on a mission to empower people everywhere to live unapologetically free. Every product, campaign and image that Knix puts into the world is tied to this mission that has been embedded in the company's DNA since day one. Founded in 2013, by Joanna Griffiths, Knix is one of the fastest growing DTC brands in North America and is globally recognized as an innovator and disrupter within the apparel space.

