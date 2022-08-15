Jon Tilton Joins Ruder Finn as Head, Digital and Social for Healthcare

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global communications agency, Ruder Finn, today announced the appointment of Jon Tilton as Head, Digital and Social for Healthcare. Tilton will join Ruder Finn's executive leadership team and report directly to Christie Anbar, Managing Director of Healthcare. In this newly created position, Tilton will bring together Ruder Finn's extensive social and digital capabilities under the healthcare banner and be responsible for the strategic development and execution of digital programs for clients across product, policy, and corporate healthcare communications.

"Jon's deep understanding of digital's impact on stakeholder engagement and the customer experience reinforces our position as thought partners at a time when integrated omnichannel approaches have never been more important," said Anbar.

"The healthcare industry is at a pivotal inflection point, with the digital landscape rapidly evolving for patients, retailers, payers, biopharma and health tech," said Tilton. "The healthcare journey starts online, not at the doctor's office – providing an opportunity to not only connect earlier but engage throughout that journey, which changes the way we need to serve clients. Strategy, analytics-driven messaging, compelling creative and interactive patient-first experiences are imperative for a company's or brand's success."

With over two decades of experience, Tilton began his career on Capitol Hill in key leadership offices; worked in the Strategic Communications group for America's Health Insurance Plans with focus on Medicare, Medicaid, Part D, HDHPs and LTCi; and has provided stakeholder engagement and market access counsel for integrated delivery networks, hospitals, diagnostics, insurance plans, business groups, biotech and global life science companies with concentration on ACA/Obamacare, arthritis, COVID-19, diabetes, oncology and obesity related therapeutic areas.

Ruder Finn's strategic investment in its expansion of digital capabilities is a result of strong double-digit growth over the past four years. This latest hire to Ruder Finn's largest practice builds on the agency's continued momentum and further strengthens its digital offerings for clients within the pharma, diagnostic, health tech and payer space.

Ruder Finn is one of the world's largest independent global communications and creative agencies. Founded in 1948, Ruder Finn has defined and redefined PR for more than 70 years, shaping communications that help move industry-defining brands, companies and leaders from what's now to what's next. Uniquely co-headquartered in the U.S. and China, Ruder Finn provides clients with bold communications strategies based on a global perspective and localized market knowledge that redefine leadership, reimagine the marketplace, and rethink customer experiences around a shared sense of purpose. The agency is organized around four core areas of expertise: Health & Wellness, Corporate Reputation, Technology & Innovation and Consumer Connection.

