Ginkgo Bioworks Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

$145 million of Total revenue in Q2 2022, representing 231% growth over Q2 2021

13 new Cell Programs added in Q2 2022, representing 86% growth over Q2 2021

Pending acquisitions of Zymergen and Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals capabilities expected to enable new growth opportunities in the coming years

Approximately $1.4 billion cash balance provides continued multi-year runway as Ginkgo drives towards profitability

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) ("Ginkgo"), the leading horizontal platform for cell programming, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. The update, including a webcast slide presentation with additional details on the second quarter and supplemental financial information, will be available at investors.ginkgobioworks.com .

"We delivered a strong quarter across both our cell programming and biosecurity businesses," said Jason Kelly, co-founder and CEO of Ginkgo. "We added 13 new Cell Programs and more than doubled our second-quarter Foundry revenue year-over-year. We executed well on our biosecurity business through the remainder of the school year and are seeing traction across this business with longer-term, diversified biosecurity opportunities, including being awarded a new contract from the CDC to continue our pathogen monitoring work in airports. We are excited about our recently announced transactions with Zymergen and Bayer, which we expect to significantly improve our platform and drive future value. Our strong cash balance of approximately $1.4 billion affords us the ability to play offense when compelling opportunities arise, while we remain focused on our cash runway and can consider multiple levers as we drive towards profitability."

Recent Business Highlights & Strategic Positioning

Generated Foundry revenue of $44 million in Q2 2022, representing 105% growth over the comparable prior year period, including a previously announced equity milestone from the successful completion of the third productivity target in our collaboration with Cronos Group Inc.

Added 13 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in Q2 2022, representing 86% growth over the comparable prior year period

Concentric by Ginkgo, Ginkgo's biosecurity and public health offering, had another strong quarter, producing $100 million in revenue in Q2 2022

On July 24, 2022 , Ginkgo entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zymergen in an all-stock transaction

Also on July 24, 2022 , Ginkgo entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bayer's West Sacramento agricultural biologicals R&D facility

Added Dr. Kathy Hopinkah Hannan to the Ginkgo Board of Directors

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2022 Total revenue of $145 million , up from $44 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 231%

Second quarter 2022 Foundry revenue of $44 million , up from $22 million in the comparable prior year period, an increase of 105%. Second quarter 2022 Foundry revenue included downstream value share revenue related to the equity milestone achievement by Cronos Group Inc.

Second quarter 2022 Biosecurity revenue of $100 million with a gross profit margin of 36%

Second quarter 2022 Loss from operations of $(647) million (inclusive of stock-based compensation expense of $607 million ), compared to Loss from operations of $(60) million in the comparable prior year period. The stock-based compensation expense primarily relates to the continued GAAP accounting for the modification of restricted stock units issued prior to becoming a public company, as disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2022

Second quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $(23) million , improved from $(38) million in the comparable prior year period

Cash and cash equivalents balance as of the end of the second quarter of approximately $1.4 billion puts Ginkgo in a strong financial position to pursue its strategic objectives

Full Year 2022 Guidance

Ginkgo continues to expect to add 60 new Cell Programs to the Foundry platform in 2022

Ginkgo further revised its expectation for Total revenue from $375 – $390 million to $425 –$440 million in 2022

Ginkgo continues to expect Foundry revenue of $165 – $180 million in 2022

While Biosecurity remains an uncertain business, based on strong year-to-date performance Ginkgo now expects Biosecurity revenue in 2022 of at least $260 million

Conference Call Details

Ginkgo will host a videoconference today, Monday, August 15, 2022, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET. The presentation will include an overview of the second quarter financial performance, recent business updates, a discussion on Ginkgo's outlook, as well as a moderated question and answer session.

To ask a question ahead of the presentation, please submit your questions to @Ginkgo on Twitter (hashtag #GinkgoResults) or by sending an e-mail to investors@ginkgobioworks.com .

A webcast link is available on Ginkgo's Investor Relations website and a replay will be made available following the presentation.

Ginkgo Investor Website: https://investors.ginkgobioworks.com/events/

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo is building a platform to enable customers to program cells as easily as we can program computers. The company's platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo has also actively supported a number of COVID-19 response efforts, including K-12 pooled testing, vaccine manufacturing optimization, and therapeutics discovery. For more information, visit www.ginkgobioworks.com .

Forward-Looking Statements of Ginkgo Bioworks

This press release, the presentation, and the conference call and webcast contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our plans, strategies, current expectations, operations and anticipated results of operations, both business and financial, all of which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, market trends, or industry results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "can," "project," "potential," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the effect of Ginkgo's business combination with Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("Soaring Eagle") on Ginkgo's business relationships, performance, and business generally, (ii) risks that the business combination disrupts current plans of Ginkgo and potential difficulties in Ginkgo's employee retention, (iii) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Ginkgo related to its business combination with Soaring Eagle, (iv) volatility in the price of Ginkgo's securities now that it is a public company due to a variety of factors, including changes in the competitive and highly regulated industries in which Ginkgo operates and plans to operate, variations in performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting Ginkgo's business, changes in the combined capital structure and expectations associated with increases in the number of shares available for sale, (v) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the business combination, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, (vi) the risk of downturns in demand for products using synthetic biology, (vii) the unpredictability of the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the demand for COVID-19 testing and the commercial viability of our COVID-19 testing business, (viii) changes to the biosecurity industry, including due to advancements in technology, emerging competition and evolution in industry demands, standards and regulations, and (ix) our ability to close and realize the expected benefits of pending merger and acquisition transactions. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Ginkgo's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and other documents filed by Ginkgo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Ginkgo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Ginkgo does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures included in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and constitute "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined by the SEC. Ginkgo has included these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they provide an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Ginkgo's financial performance and prospects. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental to, should not be considered in isolation from, or as an alternative to, financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with comparable names used by other companies. See the reconciliation below for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this release, including a description of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of the historic measures to Ginkgo's most comparable GAAP financial measures.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)













As of June 30,

As of December 31,



2022

2021 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$1,377,152

$1,550,004 Accounts receivable, net

171,624

131,544 Accounts receivable - related parties

3,253

4,598 Inventory, net

8,102

3,362 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

38,717

33,537 Total current assets

1,598,848

1,723,045 Property and equipment, net

176,221

145,770 Investments

89,068

102,037 Equity method investments

6,914

13,194 Intangible assets, net

39,180

21,642 Goodwill

30,973

21,312 Other non-current assets

53,015

43,990 Total assets

$1,994,219

$2,070,990 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$19,459

$8,189 Deferred revenue

45,504

33,240 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

70,059

93,332 Total current liabilities

135,022

134,761 Non-current liabilities:







Deferred rent, net of current portion

20,214

18,746 Deferred revenue, net of current portion

156,981

155,991 Lease financing obligation

51,545

22,283 Warrant liabilities

27,294

135,838 Other non-current liabilities

36,107

35,992 Total liabilities

427,163

503,611 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value

—

— Common stock, $0.0001 par value

164

161 Additional paid-in capital

5,098,018

3,804,844 Accumulated deficit

(3,557,255)

(2,297,925) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,496)

(1,715) Total Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,535,431

1,505,365 Non-controlling interest

31,625

62,014 Total stockholders' equity

1,567,056

1,567,379 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$1,994,219

$2,070,990

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





2022

2021

2022

2021

Foundry revenue

$44,242

$21,592

$65,730

$44,096

Biosecurity revenue:

















Product

3,887

355

17,834

6,130

Service

96,489

21,689

229,459

37,507

Total revenue

144,618

43,636

313,023

87,733

Costs and operating expenses:

















Cost of Biosecurity product revenue

2,444

1,820

10,539

11,755

Cost of Biosecurity service revenue

61,467

15,290

138,804

29,055

Research and development (1)

289,188

52,031

611,908

111,616

General and administrative (1)

438,427

34,440

873,195

52,367

Total operating expenses

791,526

103,581

1,634,446

204,793

Loss from operations

(646,908)

(59,945)

(1,321,423)

(117,060)

Other (expense) income:

















Interest income (expense), net

1,674

(478)

1,277

(953)

Loss on equity method investments

(10,166)

(4,346)

(31,053)

(32,970)

(Loss) gain on investments

(38,673)

2,755

(38,223)

15,377

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

23,509

—

108,544

—

Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

15,900

—

Other (expense) income, net

(51)

7,119

1,586

5,774

Total other (expense) income, net

(23,707)

5,050

58,031

(12,772)

Loss before income taxes

(670,615)

(54,895)

(1,263,392)

(129,832)

Income tax benefit

(45)

(431)

(229)

(590)

Net loss

(670,570)

(54,464)

(1,263,163)

(129,242)

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

(1,745)

(523)

(3,833)

(1,732)

Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings,

Inc. stockholders

$(668,825)

$(53,941)

$(1,259,330)

$(127,510)

Net loss per share attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks

Holdings, Inc. common stockholders, basic and diluted

$(0.41)

$(0.04)

$(0.78)

$(0.10)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic

and diluted

1,620,703,542

1,292,538,294

1,614,138,189

1,291,416,874

Comprehensive loss:

















Net loss

$(670,570)

$(54,464)

$(1,263,163)

$(129,242)

Other comprehensive loss:

















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,141)

—

(3,781)

—

Total other comprehensive loss

(3,141)

—

(3,781)

—

Comprehensive loss

$(673,711)

$(54,464)

$(1,266,944)

$(129,242)







(1) In the first half of 2022, R&D and G&A expenses included a significant charge to stock-based compensation expense as a result of the

modification of the vesting terms of restricted stock units and all related earnout shares. Total stock-based compensation expense,

inclusive of $0.8 million and $7.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively,

was as follows:





























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands)



2022

2021

2022

2021 Research and development



$217,291

$22

$483,631

$40 General and administrative



389,979

14,497

782,674

14,597 Total



$607,270

$14,519

$1,266,305

$14,637





















Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands, unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (1,263,163)

$ (129,242) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization

19,096

12,794 Stock-based compensation

1,259,336

14,637 Loss on equity method investments

31,053

32,970 Loss (gain) on investments

38,223

(15,377) Non-cash customer consideration

(18,139)

— Change in fair value of loans receivable

292

(4,384) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(108,544)

— Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

(15,900)

— In-process research and development

1,162

— Other non-cash activity

510

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable

(38,598)

(6,479) Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,973

4,854 Inventory

(4,740)

20 Other non-current assets

(419)

(55) Accounts payable

10,650

(7,321) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(12,758)

19,139 Deferred revenue, current and non-current

(19,708)

(6,067) Deferred rent, non-current

1,468

914 Other non-current liabilities

(3,989)

555 Net cash used in operating activities

(119,195)

(83,042) Cash flows from investing activities:







Cash acquired in acquisition

1,440

— Purchase of convertible note

(6,500)

— Purchases of property and equipment

(13,153)

(45,969) Purchase of marketable equity securities

(3,691)

— Deconsolidation of subsidiary - cash

(28,772)

— Prepayment for business acquisition

—

(1,210) Other

28

202 Net cash used in investing activities

(50,648)

(46,977) Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from exercise of stock options

76

39 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(981)

— Principal payments on capital leases and lease financing obligation

(720)

(448) Contingent consideration payment

(521)

— Payment of deferred offering costs

—

(2,147) Net cash used in financing activities

(2,146)

(2,556) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(104)

— Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(172,093)

(132,575)









Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

1,550,004

380,801 Restricted cash, beginning of period

42,924

5,076 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,592,928

385,877









Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

1,377,152

235,893 Restricted cash, end of period

43,683

17,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,420,835

$253,302

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Selected Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, unaudited)





















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Net loss attributable to Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc.

stockholders

$ (668,825)

$ (53,941)

$(1,259,330)

$ (127,510) Interest (income) expense, net

(1,674)

478

(1,277)

953 Income tax benefit

(45)

(431)

(229)

(590) Depreciation and amortization

9,608

7,165

19,096

12,794 EBITDA

(660,936)

(46,729)

(1,241,740)

(114,353) Stock-based compensation (1)

607,270

14,519

1,266,305

14,637 Loss on equity method investments (2)

9,952

3,823

30,216

31,238 Loss (gain) on investments

38,673

(2,755)

38,223

(15,377) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities

(23,509)

—

(108,544)

— Gain on deconsolidation of subsidiary

—

—

(15,900)

— Merger and acquisition related expenses (3)

2,716

—

6,562

— In-process research and development (4)

1,605

—

1,605

— Other (5)

906

(6,406)

332

(4,831) Adjusted EBITDA

$ (23,323)

$ (37,548)

$ (22,941)

$ (88,686)

(1) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes employer payroll taxes of $0.8 million and $7.0 million, respectively. (2) Represents losses on equity method investments under the hypothetical liquidation at book value method, net of losses attributable to non-

controlling interests. (3) Represents transaction and integration costs directly related to mergers and acquisitions including (i) due diligence, legal and other

professional fees associated with acquisitions and (ii) the fair value adjustments to contingent consideration liabilities resulting from

acquisitions. In the second quarter of 2022, we redefined Adjusted EBITDA to exclude the impact of merger and acquisition related

expenses. We elected to recast our previous first quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA calculation to exclude these costs and conform to the

new presentation. (4) Represents acquired intangible assets expensed to research and development associated with an asset acquisition. (5) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, includes change in fair value of Access Bio Convertible Notes. For the three and six

months ended June 30, 2021, includes change in fair value of Access Bio Convertible Notes and gain related to a settlement payment.





















Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenue:













Foundry $ 44,242

$ 21,592

$ 65,730

$ 44,096 Biosecurity 100,376

22,044

247,293

43,637 Total revenue 144,618

43,636

313,023

87,733 Segment cost of revenue:













Biosecurity 63,911

17,110

149,343

40,810 Segment research and development expense:













Foundry 62,779

40,828

110,068

71,722 Biosecurity 443

4,374

960

27,777 Total segment research and development expense 63,222

45,202

111,028

99,499 Segment general and administrative expense:













Foundry 36,601

14,722

63,294

27,877 Biosecurity 12,409

5,084

25,644

9,619 Total segment general and administrative expense 49,010

19,806

88,938

37,496 Segment operating income (loss):













Foundry (55,138)

(33,958)

(107,632)

(55,503) Biosecurity 23,613

(4,524)

71,346

(34,569) Total segment operating income (loss) (31,525)

(38,482)

(36,286)

(90,072) Operating expenses not allocated to segments:













Stock-based compensation (1) 607,270

14,519

1,266,305

14,637 Depreciation and amortization 9,326

6,944

18,532

12,351 Change in fair value of contingent consideration

liability (1,213)

—

300

— Loss from operations $ (646,908)

$ (59,945)

$(1,321,423)

$ (117,060)















(1) Includes $0.8 million and $7.0 million in employer payroll taxes for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, respectively.

