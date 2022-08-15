New industry-leading direct invoicing option streamlines booking and billing process for corporate travelers

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is making the process for business travelers booking rooms at more than 5,000 domestic properties easier than ever through its new Choice Direct Pay program. With this new comprehensive offering, corporate customers can now make reservations for their employees and guests at multiple Choice hotels, with their company being billed directly through a single, centralized invoice.

Choice Hotels Launches ‘Choice Direct Pay’ (PRNewswire)

In addition to simplifying the billing process system-wide, the Choice Direct Pay program notably enables business travelers to:

- Make a single payment for all stays, at all hotels through weekly consolidated invoicing.

- Download and manage their invoice data through their dedicated portal.

- Add project costs and department codes to bills to further simplify their reconciliation process.

- Contact centralized customer support to help with their enrollment process, check the status of payments and invoices, and resolve any issues with charges.

- Maintain access to their existing negotiated and chainwide rates by entering their Choice issued CID.

- Search for participating hotels and book through their preferred channel including choicehotels.com, the Choice Hotels mobile app, Choice Contact Centers, and the GDS.

- Offer the flexibility for guests to adjust stay dates on property.

"From the flagship Comfort brand and the upscale Cambria Hotels, beloved by modern travelers, to our growing lineup of extended stay offerings, ensuring today's business travelers have access to the right accommodations in the right markets for their corporate travel is key," said Chad Fletcher, vice president, global sales at Choice Hotels. "Fundamental to this approach is equipping travel managers with the tools and resources they need to better serve these corporate clients. Choice Direct Pay streamlines what has traditionally been an onerous process across the industry, further underscoring Choice's commitment to building on its leading value proposition for guests and corporate customers alike."

To participate in Choice Direct Pay, corporate customers will need to sign up at info.choicehotels.com/direct-pay, after which users will receive customized enrollment links through TreviPay, a leader in the payment solution industry facilitating this program.

Choice Direct Pay builds on several innovations and investments made by the company to bolster its technology solutions to meet owners and customers' corporate travel needs, including Virtual Pay and the Group Management Platform. Virtual Pay allows travel managers to quickly and effortlessly book stays for their guests without needing a personal credit card, and Group Management Platform is an online reservation solution that makes planning and booking group travel easier.

Corporate travel managers attending the 2022 GBTA Convention who would like to learn more about the Choice Direct Pay program can visit Choice Hotels Booth #2737.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,500 hotels representing approximately 650,000 rooms in 46 countries and territories as of August 11, 2022, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members a faster way to rewards, with personalized benefits starting on day one. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

© 2022 Choice Hotels International, Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Choice Hotels International, Inc.