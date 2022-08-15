Aura and Blue Star Families expand efforts to reverse disproportionate rate of cybercrime affecting military families

Active-duty service members are 76 percent more likely than the average adult to experience digital theft, per FTC data

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Aura, the leader in intelligent safety for consumers, and Blue Star Families, the nation's largest grassroots military family support organization, announced the next evolution of their partnership. The expanded collaboration aims to address the higher-than-average rates of identity theft, fraud and other types of digital attacks among active-duty service members, Veterans and their families.

(PRNewsfoto/Aura) (PRNewswire)

Last year , military consumers reported a 20 percent increase (209,999 vs. 174,720 in 2020 ) in incidents of identity theft, fraud and other digital crime, costing them $267M (up 118 percent from $122M in 2020). The FTC has reported that active-duty service members are 76 percent more likely than the average adult to experience digital theft, which AARP research suggests could be tied to this community being targeted specifically for military-related services or benefits.

"This community has made tremendous sacrifices to protect our country, civil liberties and freedoms," said Aura Founder and CEO Hari Ravichandran. "It's only fitting to recognize that sacrifice by helping to protect the digital lives of our heroes in uniform and their families."

In their second year of the partnership, Aura will work with Blue Star Families to offer educational resources and intelligent safety tools to the organization's more than 1.5 million military family members, including a comprehensive digital safety guide for those managing a Permanent Change of Station (PCS), suggestions for navigating children's online safety and its connection to family security, as well as guidance tailored to the unique needs and circumstances of Veterans.

"The rate of cybercrime and financial loss experienced by military families is a massive disparity that requires addressing," said Blue Star Families Founder and CEO Kathy Roth-Douquet. "Aura has illustrated a deep understanding of the unique circumstances of military life that may lead to this disparity, as well as an ability to address those nuances in the resources being provided to our member base. We look forward to continuing our partnership this year and in the future, working together to help protect the people who keep our country safe each and every day."

These efforts build upon Aura's existing commitment to the military community, including the company's May 2022 launch of a discount and digital hub for active-duty service members, Veterans and their families, complimentary access to Aura's all-in-one digital security app, and volunteer opportunities for Aura's more than 750 employees.

For free access to military-specific digital safety guides, resources and discounted tools, please visit aura.com/military .

About Aura

Aura, the leader in intelligent safety solutions, provides all-in-one digital protection for consumers. We understand that the online safety needs of each individual are unique and require a personalized solution. By bringing together security, privacy and parental controls on an intelligent platform, Aura makes adaptive and proactive digital safety accessible to everyone. Visit www.aura.com .

About Blue Star Families

Blue Star Families is the nation's largest grass-roots military family support organization, with a mission to support military families to improve military readiness. Its distinctive approach builds stronger communities around military families through knowledge and programs that address the unique needs of those who serve. Blue Star Families' nationally recognized surveys and analysis give military families an important voice that informs policymakers and its military family programs. It uses the power of its collective resources and cross-sector collaborations to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of thousands of members of military families to strengthen the troops, their families, and our nation as a whole. For more information, visit bluestarfam.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aura