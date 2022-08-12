Van Wagner Partners with SponsorCX to Manage Sponsor Relationships

ALPINE, Utah, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Van Wagner and SponsorCX are pleased to announce they have entered into a partnership. SponsorCX will provide its world-class software to Van Wagner to manage their industry leading multimedia rights college division.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of sponsorship management, more and more organizations, like Van Wagner, are recognizing that they need to accelerate their sponsorship management processes to ensure they have a streamlined solution for sales, on-boarding, and activation with their partners. Van Wagner has been seeking a solution that quickly amasses data and provides a simple, easy-to-use, platform that can be utilized across their portfolio of campus marketing partners.

"This partnership with Van Wagner is the beginning of a much bigger trend we are seeing in the sponsorship industry," says Jason Smith, founder and CEO of SponsorCX. "So many properties across the world are seeking a better solution than what has been provided in the past. We couldn't be prouder to partner with Mike Palisi and the Van Wagner team to lead out in a new and innovative way to manage sponsorships. It's a pleasure to work with forward-thinking organizations that are always looking to take their processes to the next level."

Serving clients across various industries, including sports, entertainment, events, arts, and non-profits, SponsorCX provides a suite of online automated sponsorship management tools, including:

Relationship Management

Fulfillment Management

Inventory Management

"Van Wagner takes pride in bringing innovation, while over-delivering value, to our clients and partners," said Mike Palisi, President, Van Wagner College. "Partnering with SponsorCX, which was developed by Jason Smith who enjoyed a tremendously successful career in our field and uniquely understands our industry, will further streamline communication and enhance collaboration by integrating sponsorship sales and fulfillment into one easily accessible platform."

About SponsorCX

SponsorCX is a leader in sponsorship management within the sports, entertainment, causes, arts, and events industries. It is a complete sponsorship management tool to assist in managing sales, fulfillment, and inventory to maximize sponsorship revenue. The company was founded in 2017, and continues to grow rapidly as the newest and most innovative sponsorship software solution in the industry. Learn more at sponsorcx.com

About Van Wagner

Van Wagner Sports, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Van Wagner Group LLC, creates, advises, and sells on behalf of world-class teams, leagues, brands, properties, and colleges. An innovator in the sports and media business, Van Wagner is a global leader in high-impact broadcast visible signage throughout the MLB, NBA, NCAA, and the highest levels of international soccer, sponsorships sales, college multi-media rights, and in-venue content production at the world's biggest sporting events. www.vanwagner.com.

Contact: admin@sponsorcx.com

