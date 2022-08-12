ReNew Announces Date and Conference Call Details for Q1 FY 23 Earnings Report

GURUGRAM, India, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Energy Global plc ("ReNew" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: RNW) (Nasdaq: RNWWW), India's leading renewable energy company, today announced it will issue its first quarter fiscal year 2023 earnings report after the close of the market on August 18, 2022.

A conference call has been scheduled to discuss the earnings results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (6:00 p.m. IST) on August 19, 2022. The conference call can be accessed live via at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qb3qf6a7 or by phone (toll-free) by dialing US/ Canada: (+1) 855 881 1339; UK: (+44) 0800 051 8245; India: (+91) 0008 0010 08443; Singapore: (+65) 800 101 2785; and Japan: (+81) 005 3116 1281 or +61 7 3145 4010 (toll). An audio replay will be available following the call on the ReNew Investor Relations website at https://investor.renewpower.in/news-events/events .

About ReNew

ReNew is one of the largest renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs) in India and globally. ReNew develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind and solar energy projects, hydro projects and distributed solar energy projects. As of June 30, 2022, ReNew had a total capacity of 12.8 GW of renewable energy projects across India including commissioned and committed projects. For more information, please visit: https://renewpower.in/; Follow ReNew Power on Twitter @ReNew_Power

