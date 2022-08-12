Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson Promotes John Kappel, David Findley to Partner

Attorneys elevated to partner in firm's Dallas, Frisco offices

DALLAS, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Law firm Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson, LLP (ONDA) is proud to announce that attorneys John Kappel and David Findley have been promoted to partner.

"John and David are both Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, an achievement that fewer than 900 attorneys in Texas can claim," said ONDA managing partner Scott Downing. "They have demonstrated a commitment to their practice and to the clients they serve, and we are proud to welcome them as partners."

Mr. Kappel, who joined the firm's Dallas office in 2019, handles international child custody cases and appellate matters in addition to his work in estate planning and probate disputes. He has received recognition from peers with honors in D Magazine's Best Lawyers Under 40. Mr. Kappel earned his law degree from SMU Dedman School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Baylor University.

Mr. Findley has represented the firm's Family Law clients in the Frisco office since his arrival in 2020. His expertise includes issues surrounding divorce, child custody and property division, as well as probate disputes. He earned his law degree from Baylor Law School and his undergraduate degree from Texas A&M University.

"John and David are two great examples of the caliber of Family Lawyer at our firm," said Jeff Anderson, senior partner in ONDA's Frisco office. "We take pride in elevating our attorneys and encouraging their professional growth."

Orsinger, Nelson, Downing & Anderson has served families for almost 30 years. With offices in Dallas, Frisco, Fort Worth and San Antonio, ONDA is one of Texas' largest Family Law firms. Each partner is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, as well as a member of the Texas Academy of Family Law Specialists.

