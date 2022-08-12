LAUREL SPRINGS SCHOOL BECOMES ONE OF THREE ONLINE SCHOOLS WORLDWIDE TO OFFER AP CAPSTONE DIPLOMA PROGRAM CERTIFICATION

Advanced Placement Program Prepares Students for College-level Courses and Boosts Students' College Applications

WEST CHESTER, Pa. and OJAI, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Springs School , an accredited, private online school offering K–12 and postgraduate education, announced it is eligible to offer the AP Capstone™ Diploma Program and is accepting applications for the fall 2022 semester. The advanced diploma program, which provides students an advantage in college applications, requires students to complete consecutive year-long AP courses, AP Seminar and AP Research, in addition to four AP elective classes.

(PRNewswire)

The achievement helps students stand out to colleges, become independent thinkers, develop key academic skills, and more. Laurel Springs is one of three fully-online schools to offer this program.

"The AP Capstone Diploma is highly regarded by colleges and universities for its academic rigor and distinction. It's a great opportunity for students to stand out on their college applications and explore topics that interest them most," said Dean of The Academy at Laurel Springs, Cory Plough. "Our limitless learning approach empowers students to follow their passions and discover new opportunities, and the AP Capstone program reinforces our mission as we continue to grow and expand our offerings."

AP Seminar and AP Research use an interdisciplinary approach to develop critical thinking, research abilities, collaboration, time management, and presentation skills, all of which are important criteria in college admissions. The courses are hands-on and allow students the opportunity to explore subjects of personal interest.

According to the AP-cited research from Crux Research Inc., 85 percent of selective colleges and universities report that a student's AP experience favorably impacts admission decisions.

Laurel Springs students are among the most highly sought after students by colleges and universities. Among the Laurel Springs Class of 2021, 76 percent of graduates were accepted to the U.S. News and World Report's Top 50 Colleges and 75 percent scored 3 or higher on AP exams.

The AP Capstone degree is another valued addition to The Academy at Laurel Springs . The rigorous academic program is tailored specifically for students who require a high-powered curriculum coupled with connections to other intellectually curious and like-minded peers from around the world.

Curriculum: Academy students receive a custom, personalized education built around their interests, passions, and talents to encourage engagement, collaboration and community.

College Credits: Students will have dual enrollment opportunities to earn college credits.

College Preparation: Students engage in grade-specific seminar courses and receive support from college counselors to prepare for future college and career goals.

Student Life: Most Academy students supplement their high school academic resumes with clubs offering leadership, collaboration, and real-world opportunities exploring areas of interest and passion alongside their peers.

Enrollment is underway for AP Seminar courses starting in September 2022. AP Research courses will be available during the 2023 academic year.

For more information please visit www.laurelsprings.com .

About Laurel Springs School

Laurel Springs School is an accredited, online private school offering a challenging K–12 curriculum and postgraduate academic program. Our mission is to engage global learners in an education that values them as individuals, integrates their passions and pursuits into academic and career pathways, and fosters inquiry, growth, mastery, purpose, and independence. The school is designed for the college preparatory student who desires a personalized education to help them grow and excel academically and personally. We offer a flexible schedule that can support the early pursuit of careers in professional athletics, the entertainment industry, or wherever the student's passions take them. Laurel Springs School offers more than 30 clubs, activities and extracurricular programs. With 100 percent of faculty members holding at least a master's degree, students are offered more than 230 college preparatory courses taught by experts in their field, and score higher than the national average on the SAT and ACT. For 30 years, Laurel Springs School has an outstanding record of placing graduates into selective colleges and universities of their choice. In 2021, 76 percent of graduates were offered admission to U.S. News and World Reports Top 50 Colleges and earned more than $17 million in merit scholarships. Learn more at laurelsprings.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Laurel Springs School