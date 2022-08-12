Blakely Products Company Joins Crown Products, Inc.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Products, Inc. ("Crown") an industry leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation products, announced today the acquisition of Blakely Products Company ("Blakely"), headquartered in Warren, MI. Founded in 1946, Blakely is a leader and innovator in the distribution of flooring and flooring installation products with seven locations in Michigan (6) and Ohio (1).

Crown CEO, John DeYoung commented, "Blakely Products is a natural fit with Crown. It adds renowned distribution experience and capabilities in Michigan and Ohio with many common strategic manufacturers. This acquisition aligns with our mission to build one of the premier sundries and flooring distributors in the country. We are excited to partner with the Blakely team and work together to further distinguish Crown as an industry leader."

Everett Blakely founded the company near downtown Detroit, MI on the principles of honor, integrity, and superb service. Today, Blakely has grown to seven locations serving all of Michigan's Lower Peninsula and Northwest Ohio.

Dan Blakely commented, "Blakely Products has had a blessed 76-year history since my father and mother, Everett and Wilma Blakely, founded the business. Considering current industry consolidation trends and increased competition, it became apparent we needed to join forces with a solid strategic partner with a vision for future success. It is important to ensure our dedicated employees and their families, our faithful customers and vendors, along with the Blakely legacy and core values continue to prosper in the future. I am confident Crown Products will be trustworthy stewards of all that Blakely Products Company has stood for since 1946."

"Blakely has a sterling reputation and a talented team that shares Crown's passion and desire to provide excellent quality, service, and value to the customer. We are committed to delivering the best customer experience and the combination of Blakely Products and Crown is yet another step closer to achieving our goal," said DeYoung. "This is our fifth acquisition since 2018 as we continue to expand the number of markets where we provide a full range of flooring and flooring installation products to our customers. It is a very exciting time for both Crown and Blakely."

Crown, headquartered in Bloomington, MN, is an industry leading distributor of flooring and flooring installation products, serving the Upper-Midwest, Mountain West and Great Lakes geographies for over 75 years. Crown's knowledgeable team and 27-location distribution network serves residential and commercial flooring contractors, builders, and retailers across 10 states. With over 23,000 items from more than 100 manufacturers, Crown manages a distinguishable vendor portfolio for its dynamic customer base.

