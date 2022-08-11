Covalent Metrology Offers Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Services with New Spectrometer from JEOL

The installation of the JEOL JNM-ECZL-500 NMR Spectrometer enables Covalent to support clients with faster and more flexible NMR analysis

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading North-American provider of analytical services, announced the installation of a new 500 MHz Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Spectrometer from JEOL, a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments based in Japan. The installation of the JNM-ECZL-500 Spectrometer in its Silicon Valley headquarters makes Covalent one of only a handful of materials science characterization labs throughout North America to offer NMR analysis in-house. Furthermore, the tool accelerates clients' time-to-data and enables flexible probe and experiment configurations. With the JNM-ECZL-500, Covalent is positioned better than ever to support clients from industries including batteries and energy storage, polymers, carbon-capture materials, and more.

Covalent Offers Solid-State and Diffusion NMR with new 500 MHz NMR Spectrometer from JEOL (PRNewswire)

Covalent installs new JEOL 500 MHz NMR: becomes first commercial lab to offer solid-state and diffusion NMR services

NMR is a non-destructive spectroscopic technique that provides atomic-level information on various compounds. It is routinely used to determine molecular structure, quantitatively analyze mixtures, and study diffusion. With NMR, one can probe reaction kinetics, characterize dynamic structural transitions, and study intermolecular interactions. The JNM-ECZL-500 delivers these ranged capabilities with high performance and gives more experimental control and flexibility than ever.

An assortment of JEOL's latest-generation solid- and solution-state probes further expand the instrument's applications. Single- and multiple-nuclei experiments can readily be performed on liquid and solid samples using probes with an extended variable sample temperature range (-70°C up to 200°C for high-resolution solid-state NMR). Using high-sensitivity, cryogenically-cooled liquids probes enhances sample detection limits and dramatically reduces NMR experiment time. For the first time, Covalent can also offer solid-state mixture analysis, using JEOL's exclusive ROSY method on its MAS probes.

"Covalent is the first commercial lab to offer both solid-state and diffusion-probe NMR services. With this new spectrometer, our clients will be able to glean deeper insights into their advanced materials and devices, using methods that would otherwise be impossible to obtain outside a university lab," said Yihung Lin, Ph.D., Vice President of the Analytical Services Group at Covalent Metrology, "The JNM-ECZL-500 is exactly the tool we need to meet the unique material design challenges of our clients – especially those working with batteries, polymers, and carbon-capture materials."

The JNM-ECZL-500 is the latest JEOL instrument installed at Covalent, following the JEM-F200. The partners continue to collaborate in making cutting-edge analytical solutions more accessible in Silicon Valley and beyond.

About Covalent Metrology

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies using advanced materials and nanoscale devices accelerate product development with deeper insights and better analytical data. Covalent offers comprehensive solutions and services that integrate state-of-the-art lab infrastructure, world-class experts in a wide array of analytical techniques, and modern data management and analysis.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 30+ industries.

Learn more at: https://covalentmetrology.com

About JEOL USA

JEOL is a world leader in high-end scientific equipment and instrumentation for research and development. Core product groups include electron microscopes (SEMs and TEMs), analytical instruments, including mass spectrometers, NMRs, and ESRs, and instruments for the semiconductor industry (electron beam lithography and a series of defect review and inspection tools).

JEOL USA, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of JEOL, Ltd., Japan, was incorporated in the United States in 1962. The company has 13 regional service centers that offer unlimited emergency service and support in the U.S.

For more information about JEOL USA, Inc. or any JEOL products, visit www.jeolusa.com, or call 978-535-5900.

Learn more at: https://www.jeolusa.com/

