Texas Lawyer Honors BAL's Chief Technology Officer Chanille Juneau with Legal Innovator Award

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trailblazing immigration law firm BAL has been recognized by Texas Lawyer for its tech-forward legal practice and for its next-generation attorneys.

Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP) (PRNewswire)

BAL's Chief Technology Officer Chanille Juneau is honored with the Legal Innovator Award. The publication's Texas Legal Awards recognize legal professionals who have introduced game-changing ideas and turned those ideas into reality.

Under Chanille's leadership, the firm's in-house tech products team has developed industry-leading, award-winning tech tools, including BAL's proprietary immigration case management software and mobile app, Cobalt,® that are making a positive difference for multinational companies and their employees and families around the world.

"Innovation means overcoming real-world challenges people are facing, then leveraging legal knowledge and technical skills synergistically to come up with practical solutions," Chanille explained. "The most successful innovations spring from a people-centered purpose, and that is a core value of our culture and our approach."

BAL Senior Associate Tiffany Lam-Bentley was also recognized by Texas Lawyer as an attorney "On the Rise." Tiffany was recognized for her accomplishments and expertise as an immigration attorney, her strong leadership and mentoring skills, as well as her initiative in organizing pro bono events to benefit local communities in need of legal services.

Chanille and Tiffany will be honored at a ceremony Sept. 14 at the Arts District Mansion in Dallas.

About BAL

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot (2020 and 2021). In 2022, BAL won the Best Company for Diversity, the Best HR Team and the Best Company for Career Growth by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

Media Contact:

Kasey S. Pipes kasey@corleypipes.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP