Smartleaf Asset Management LLC (SAM) sub-advisory now available on Fidelity Institutional® Separate Account Network

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC (SAM) announced its sub-advisory service is now available on Fidelity Institutional® Separate Account Network to enable advisors to outsource the rebalancing and trading of highly customized and tax-optimized portfolios. SAM's offering includes the ability to add direct indexing to your investment offering, with no more effort than making a selection on a pull- down menu. Wealth advisors working with SAM have the choice of specifying their own asset allocations and product choices or selecting asset allocation and security models from third-party providers.

Jerry Michael, Smartleaf Asset Management's President and Founder, commented, "We are excited to work with Fidelity in raising the bar of what is possible. We enable advisors to provide every account with exceptional customization and tax management, while spending zero time rebalancing or trading portfolios. This frees advisors to spend more time with clients and prospects and focus on what they do best — acting as their clients' trusted advisor." He added, "With SAM, your Investment Policy Committee stays in control. We enable firms to specify their own — or use third-party — asset allocations and products. And we make adopting direct indexing easy. With SAM, working with direct indexes is as easy as working with an ETF."

Fidelity Institutional® provides a comprehensive clearing and custody platform, brokerage services, trading capabilities, and practice management and consulting to registered investment advisers (RIAs), including strategic acquirers and professional asset managers, as well as retirement recordkeepers, broker-dealer firms, banks, and insurance companies through National Financial Services LLC (NFS) or Fidelity Brokerage Services LLC, Members NYSE, SIPC. In addition to providing services to third-party institutions, the NFS brokerage platform supports all the clearing and custody businesses at Fidelity, including Fidelity's retail and capital markets businesses, bringing NFS assets under administration to more than $4.5 trillion.

Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC ("SAM") is a subsidiary of Smartleaf, Inc., whose automated rebalancing workflow platform helps its clients deliver customized tax- efficient portfolios at scale. Smartleaf Asset Management leverages Smartleaf's software to automate the outsourced management of highly customized, tax- optimized portfolios, including those with direct index cores. For more information on SAM, visit www.smartleafAM.com

